Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'
Dominic Cummings has told people to listen to superforecasters, like former adviser Andrew Sabisky, rather than political pundits.
Answering questions on his doorstep Cummings refused to answer whether he regretted the appointment of Sabisky, who resigned on Monday from the role of Downing Street adviser.
He told reporters: "Read Philip Tetlock's 'Superforecasting' instead of political pundits who don't know what they are talking about."
Sabisky blamed "media hysteria" for becoming a distraction for the government rather than his comments on race and eugenics.
"The media hysteria about my old stuff online is mad but I wanted to help (the government) not be a distraction," Sabisky tweeted.
"Accordingly I've decided to resign as a contractor ... I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination: if I can't do the work properly there's no point."
