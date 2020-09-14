Dominic Cummings tightens grip on Number 10 with reshuffle of operations

Dominic Cummings heads to Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has tightened his grip on Number 10 with a shake-up of operations at the heart of government.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Politico reports that Johnson has appointed three new deputy chiefs of staff, with a former Michael Gove adviser promoted, along with a former Vote Leave veteran, and a protégé of Cummings.

Number 10 insists that the reshuffle is intended to give the prime minister more of a “grip” on the big issues of the day - namely Brexit and the coronavirus.

But it has been seen by others as a further tightening of Cummings’ grip on Downing Street.

Henry Cook is said to be one of the “more experienced” special advisers, having previously worked for Gove.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

Cleo Watson previously worked for Dominic Cummings in the Number 10 private office.

Katie Lam, a former business adviser, is considered a “protégé” of Cummings, and has been put in charge of HR at Downing Street.

Leaving government is Matt Hancock’s long-serving special adviser Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, who moves to a chief executive role at UK Music.

Allies of the government claim that Cummings is now trying to act as a chief of staff on top of his existing work.

One told the Sunday Times: “Dom has been trying to be chief of staff, chief strategist and cabinet secretary as well. It’s too much.”