Dominic Cummings self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

Boris Johnson’s key adviser Dominic Cummings has self-isolated after showing coronavirus symptoms.

Cummings, who was reported last month to have said that it was “too bad” if pensioners die from COVID-19 until he saw fresh science, is staying away from work after showing signs of the illness over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the government said he would remain in contact with colleagues during the quarantine period.

The mastermind behind Vote Leave’s messaging during the Brexit referendum.

The Downing Street aide was last seen running out of Number 10 shortly after Johnson posted a video message on Friday announcing he had tested positive, said to be concerned about catching the illness.

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire. Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

It raises fresh questions about whether officials in government were following its own guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak, after scientists claimed Johnson had flouted the rules.

Hancock, Johnson and England’s chief medical office Chris Whitty have all self-isolated after COVID-19 reached Number 10.

Downing Street denied the claims from a newspaper report last weekend that Cummings had said the government’s initial strategy was “herd immunity, protect the economy, and if that means some pensioners die, too bad.”.

A Tory election chief had been lined up to replace Cummings if he contracted COVID-19, an appointment that appeared to be made before the weekend.

