Led By Donkeys troll Dominic Cummings with clips of Boris Johnson’s speeches outside his home

A video by political campaign group Led By Donkeys of the statement made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown outside the north London home of his senior aide Dominic Cummings. Photograph: PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Political campaigners Led By Donkeys have trolled Boris Johnson’s most senior aide outside his home - by using clips of his boss’ speeches.

Cameras waiting for Cummings to reappear outside his house rushed to take pictures of the mobile electronic billboard playing clips of Johnson’s televised statement, where he urged people stay at home.

The Led By Donkeys campaigners originally started with anti-Brexit stunts, but have recently been campaigning against the Tory government and their handling of the coronavirus.

In one clip, the video says: “So many millions and millions of people across the country have been doing the right thing. Millions going through the hardship of self-isolation, faithfully, patiently, and with thought and care for others as well as for themselves.”

In another the PM says: “You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

He adds: “You must stay at home.”

Other clips broadcast by the campaigners include coronavirus sufferers, who had to look after their own children without support, reacting angrily to the news Cummings had broken the rules.

There are video clips of those suffering while in intensive care units telling people not to take risks.

“I’ve got three kids at home a husband that I can’t see”, say sone.

There are also clips of those from BBC news that had to bury their relatives at funerals while socially distanced.

Videos of the billboard van were tweeted by journalists, who were waiting with cameras for the aide to arrive back home.

The prime minister defended Cummings after news surfaced that he had travelled to Durham, but Downing Street said it would “not waste time” replying to fresh allegations from “campaigning newspapers”.

Cummings has denied returning to Durham in April, weeks after his initial time spent self-isolating in the region.

Speaking outside his London home on Sunday, after one journalist asked if he had been back to Durham in April, Cummings said: “No, I did not.”

The Labour Party has called for Johnson to front the daily Downing Street press conference to explain what went on, and is demanding an investigation into Cummings’ behaviour.

