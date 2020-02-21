Opinion

Dominic Cummings is the epitome of everything he advocated rejecting

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Cummings stands for everything that he advocated the country rejecting, writes a reader.

Dominic Cummings is the epitome of everything he advocated rejecting, all the reasons he fabricated for leaving the EU. The 'unelected Eurocrats' spin was a lie; instead, decisions on our futures are now actually being made by faceless, unaccountable figures, not in some far-off, distant land, but within Downing Street itself.

So, now we're governed by unelected, cocksure hubris. Absolute unaccountability, zero democracy. Well done, Dom.

And yet, he is still fighting. It's still not enough. Even as the wheels begin to fall off one of the costliest, most dangerous vanity projects of an insecure little man in many decades, he is still not satisfied.

If he so desperately needs to prove his intellect, why not simply put himself at the head of the NHS, or the Universal Credit project? Turning around either of these, successfully, would win him international plaudits. But both would require compassion alongside an extraordinary mind.

Andy Valentine, Llanaelhaearn

"We did ask for a government minister to speak to us about flood defences and preparedness, but unfortunately no-one was available," Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman commented wearily on February 15 after the main item.

Here is the result of Cummings' boycott of non-compliant news media in favour of sycophantic ones, as seen in their unsuccessful attempt to segregate 'baddies' from 'goodies' in a recent Downing Street briefing. How long will the British public put up with his contemptuous attitude to scrutiny?

Rebecca Brown

Cummings' next move will be to get Johnson to walk away from the trade talks, blaming the EU's stance on fishing rights. Leavers will buy it yet again, thanks to his slogan.

Helen Hallam, Keighley

To have your say email letters@theneweuropean and join our readers' group for more debate.