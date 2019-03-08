Dominic Grieve tells people to stop giving to his general election campaign fund

Dominic Grieve has said he has already raised more than enough money to fight the election. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Independent candidate Dominic Grieve has told his supporters not to donate any more money to his general election campaign fund - as he has already raised more than enough.

The former Tory, who was 'purged' from Boris Johnson's party for voting to prevent a no-deal Brexit, told the Evening Standard that he has already raised more than double his target in just 10 days to effectively campaign in his Beaconsfield seat.

"In 10 days we have been able to raise not only enough money to fight the campaign proper, which is £15,700, but also raise and spend another £20,000 in the pre-campaign period," he told the paper. "We are now in fact telling people to stop sending us funds.

The former attorney general has been an outspoken critic of the prime minister's belligerent approach to Brexit and is now demanding that the he release a report into alleged Russian interference into British politics, including the 2016 referendum.

The Conservatives have yet to name a candidate in the constituency.

Grieve told the Evening Standard that he was "immensely grateful" to the donors who have chipped in to his campaign.

"I am immensely grateful to the many people who have sent small donations and the very generous larger donors who have helped," he said.

