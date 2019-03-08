Video

Dominic Grieve calls no-deal prorogation 'end of democracy' as he backs his bid to prevent it

Dominic Grieve has said prorogation of parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit would be the 'end of democracy'. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images 2008 AFP

A Conservative Remainer MP has defended his bid to prevent the prorogation of parliament to bring about a no-deal Brexit, saying the controversial move would be "the end of democracy".

Dominic Grieve made a fierce attack on this use of prorogation, saying: "The idea that it is constitutionally proper to prorogue parliament as a device for bringing about a no-deal Brexit is outrageous," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "I have never come across a more extraordinary suggestion."

His comments come after he tabled an amendment to the Northern Ireland Bill, which would require parliament to be in session on several occasions between now and December, as well as ensuring ministers give fortnightly updates on Northern Ireland.

The bill, which the speaker of the house could still block, would effectively prevent prorogation in that period.

Boris Johnson, front-runner in the Tory leadership race and likely next prime minister, has repeatedly refused to rule out the move as he aims at taking the UK out of the European Union "do or die" on October 31.

"It's the end of democracy."



Remain Tory MP Dominic Grieve says suspending Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit against the wishes of MPs would be "the end of parliamentary democracy" and "should be denounced" #r4today https://t.co/tiGJ9flLkr pic.twitter.com/qXHBSrukah — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) July 9, 2019

Grieve added: "[...] If you decide that parliament is an inconvenience, when in fact it is the place where democratic legitimacy lies in our constitution and therefore it's acceptable to get rid of it for a period because it might otherwise prevent you from doing something which parliament would prevent, then it's the end of democracy."

The Beaconsfield MP, who voted to remain, has spoken passionately in defence of parliamentary sovereignty, saying he was prepared to leave the Conservative party if prorogation were attempted.

Grieve lost a vote of no confidence from his local Conservative party on March 29 over his Brexit stance, the first stage in potential de-selection, and was later asked to re-apply.

