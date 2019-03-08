Government refuses to publish private communications over prorogation plans

The government has refused to provide Dominic Grieve with private communications between ministers and advisers over the government's 'unlawful' plans to prorogue parliament.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve's had demanded for all written and electronic contact about the temporary suspension of parliament and the Operation Yellowhammer documents since July 23 to be released.

It was approved by MPs by 311 votes to 302 on Monday evening.

While a summary of the Yellowhammer documentation was provided, it refused to comply with the motion over the release of private communications.

His motion asked for all correspondence and communications, formal or informal, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Facebook Messenger, private email accounts, text messages, iMessage and official and personal mobile phones connected to the present government since July 23 relating to prorogation.

It listed key individuals of Boris Johnson's government, including senior adviser Dominic Cummings and director of legislative affairs Nikki da Costa.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, who is in charge of no-deal planning, wrote to Grieve saying this was "unprecedented use of the... procedure".

Scotland's highest civil court ruled that the plans by Johnson's government were "unlawful" - a decision that will be appealed by the government.