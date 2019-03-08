Video

Watch Dominic Grieve's barnstorming speech in support of parliamentary control over Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks out against no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve has said he was prepared to quit the Tories to stop a no-deal Brexit without parliamentary consent, decrying "the deceit that is slowly swallowing up the democracy of this country".

A cross-party opposition day motion aiming to ensure parliament had a binding final say on any efforts to leave the country without a deal, has been defeated by just 11 votes.

But in the debates prior to the vote, Grieve spoke passionately in defence of this chance to cement parliamentary control.

The MP for Beaconfield conceded that the motion was imperfect, but there was "no other opportunity" to ensure the collective authority of parliament in the event of an incoming prime minister heading for a no-deal Brexit.

"Throughout this whole unhappy business of Brexit what I've certainly tried to do is try to ensure that there is a process which avoids chaos.

"If we get to a point where a prime minister is intent on [leaving without a deal] the only way of stopping that prime minister would be to bring down that prime minister's government.

"And I simply have to say here and now and I will not hesistate to do that if that is what is attempted.

"Even if it means my resigning the whip and leaving the party."

Grieve has previously said he would not quite the party despite suffering a no confidence vote from his local Conservative association in relation to his staunch stance on a People's Vote.

He said in the Commons that he "will not allow" a no-deal Brexit without parliamentary approval and a confirmatory public vote.

There is not "the smallest shred of evidence" that a no-deal Brexit is in his constituents' interest, he said, excoriating those who think a no-deal Brexit would not be a disaster.

"I have to face up to the fact that there are some people who wish to lead my party who appear to believe that it is a viable option.

"And indeed, [who] appear to believe that they can't become leaders of the party without it being an option that they are prepared to put forward.

"All part of a process I'm afraid of further deceit that is slowly swallowing up the democracy of this country and the reputation of this house."

"It is the only opportunity we've got.

"And I'm not going to spend my time talking to chidren or grandchildren later on and say: 'you know, when it came to it, I just decided to give up'.

"I won't do that."

