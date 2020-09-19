Dominic Raab’s bodyguard suspended after he ‘left gun on plane’

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab during a press conference. Photograph: Peter Summers/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Raab’s police protection officer has been suspended from duties after leaving his gun on a plane.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a visit to the US when he left his gun on a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday.

The gun was reportedly found by a cleaner.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on Friday, 18 September and we are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“The officer involved has since been removed from operational duties whilst an internal investigation into the circumstances is taking place.”

You may also want to watch:

In a similar incident in February this year, former prime minister David Cameron’s bodyguard left his gun in a plane toilet.

Passports belonging to Cameron and the officer were also found alongside the weapon, according to newspaper reports at the time.

The gun, believed to be a 9mm Glock 17 pistol, was found by a passenger, who handed it to flight attendants on a transatlantic flight.

Raab visited Washington this week to speak with senior figures including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on issues of Brexit and Northern Ireland.

The foreign secretary said he had “very positive discussions” with Republicans and Democrats, after senior US politicians warned they will not support any free trade pact with the UK if Britain fails to uphold its commitments to Northern Ireland as part of Brexit.

Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who also met with Raab during his visit, said she “welcomed his assurances” but warned: “If the UK violates its international agreements and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.”