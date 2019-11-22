Video

Dominic Raab booed and laughed at by room of constituents after describing 'moderate' Brexit

Dominic Raab was booed by half of a room filled by his constituents. Photo: Twitter Archant

Videos have emerged of Dominic Raab getting booed by an entire room of his constituents at a hustings event.

Lost my temper with @DominicRaab as did many other #EsherandWalton constituents. Watch to the end!! Are you listening to us, Mr Raab? ARE YOU REALLY LISTENING? pic.twitter.com/iCpmzDbHKf — Strictly Come Voting ❄️ (@saira_ramadan) November 21, 2019

Raab, the first secretary of state and Tory candidate for Esher and Walton, was taking questions from his constituents alongside Monica Harding, the Lib Dem hopeful.

As Raab tried to give his closing speech, there was "continued heckling" and he was "literally booed by half the room", according to one of Raab's constituents attending the hustings.

On the same night Raab was caught on video giving a quick dismissal to one of his constituents who uses food banks after they grilled him on how much his weekly shop cost.

@DominicRaab's closing statement. Continued heckling and literally booed by half the room at the conclusion of this. Mr Raab is scared and it shows. His safe seat is on the out. pic.twitter.com/BZZQVEqEmO — Strictly Come Voting ❄️ (@saira_ramadan) November 21, 2019

Closing the event, Raab said: "We've had a pretty civilized debate but it's also been a rambunctious debate and I'm very thankful for all the questions from whatever side of the political spectrum you may be."

Raab then briefly spoke about the Conservative Party's vision for Brexit before going on a tirade about anti-Semitism in the Labour party which led to boos.

At another point in the night Raab asked the crowd "Do you want Brexit done?" to which there were cries of 'no', as well as boos.

Raab later said: "The price of a Labour government would also be a second referendum in Scotland with the SNP.

"It would leave the Labour party with the most appalling record on anti-Semitism, I say that with authority."

At this point the crowd begin to express their disagreement, while Raab continues: "It would be a disaster for our economy [if Labour are in government]. This country would go backwards."

Members of the crowd began to say "it already has".

Raab then said the Tories would deliver a "moderate Brexit", which caused the room to erupt in laughter.