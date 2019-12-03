Video

'Ludicrous' Dominic Raab denies Tories wish to sell NHS, despite calling for privatisation in 2011 book

The secretary of state Dominic Raab has denied claims that the Conservative Party wishes to sell off the NHS to private operators, despite explicitly advocating for that in a 2011 book he co-authored.

"That's a ludicrous assertion"@DominicRaab denies pamphlet he co-authored – suggesting 2/3 hospitals could be run privately or not for profit – would encourage US trade interest in the NHS #r4today | https://t.co/JoWgjA2KLd | @bbcnickrobinson pic.twitter.com/TMZ0UmRIXk — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 3, 2019

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Raab said: "[We're] absolutely clear there's going to be no privatisation of the NHS under the Conservatives' watch or this prime minister's watch

"In relation to drugs, there's going to be no dilution of our protection of consumers in this country. Obviously we want the cheapest and highest quality medicines coming into the NHS, there's going to be no dilution of our position on that whatsoever."

However, in 2011 Raab co-authored a book called After the Coalition with Kwasi Kwarteng, Chris Skidmore, Priti Patel and Liz Truss, in which he calls for private operators to be allowed into the NHS.

"The current monolith should be broken up. Hospitals should be given their independence, extending the Foundation Hospital model - initially controversial but now almost universally accepted," Raab wrote.

The book, co-authored with Kwasi Kwarteng, Chris Skidmore, Priti Patel and Liz Truss, is called 'After the Coalition' and attempted to define Conservative "values" for a time when the party wouldn't be held back by Lib Dems. A bargain at just £6https://t.co/VX7VYGhDNh — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) December 3, 2019

He continued: "New non-profit and private operators should be allowed into the service, and, indeed, should compete on price."

Raab has since face condemnation after suggesting that he never made these comments.

"You've picked probably a snippet from a pamphlet written a long time ago, but I can tell you categorically I've never advocated privatisation of the NHS," he told Nick Robinson on Today.

Nick Robinson told the Tory hopeful for Esher and Walton "the pamphlet talked about hospitals being run by private companies, it didn't talk about cofee shops and florists and your name was on it".

"It certainly wasn't anything I wrote and Certainly isn't anything I advocate," Raab replied.

He was called a "ludicrous politician" by one person on Twitter, and another said: "He's simply not very bright. Or pleasant. Or honest."

One other person added: " [These are] carefully chosen words. He didn't say it was untrue, leaving room to backtrack and claim he meant that the way the presenter had put it to him was ludicrous."