Video

Dominic Raab told to ‘grow a pair’ after avoiding Piers Morgan interview

Piers Morgan criticises Dominic Raab's failure to appear on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Dominic Raab has been told to ‘grow a pair’ by breakfast television presenter Piers Morgan after he dodged an interview with Good Morning Britain.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The foreign secretary struggled through interviews with BBC Breakfast, talkRADIO and the Today programme, but avoided Morgan’s programme.

It prompted an outburst from the breakfast show broadcaster, in which he said: “Grow a pair will you? It’s not our fault you sent a bunch of medicore junior ministers who couldn’t answer basic questions”.

“Your job is to come on to explain government policy to our viewers, or are our viewers not important as other people’s?

“Why is it Good Morning Britain viewers don’t deserve government attention this morning in this massive health crisis affecting life and death. It’s pathetic, grow a pair and come on.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Berating Raab, Morgan continued to analyse his interviews with other stations, where he said there was a “risk” of people coming from other countries could bring the coronavirus in.

He said: “If you were on this programme, if you had the guts to answer questions I would say ‘why has it taken you three months, Dominic Raab?’... why is it now that you realise that there is a risk that people coming from other countries could bring it in”.

“What was our scientific expert advice for three months which led you not to do this before? Why have you allowed 18 million people, Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, from many coronavirus ravaged countries to stream into our country for the last three months?”

He continued: “No wonder you don’t want to come on here, because that’s the question that you can’t answer, can you?”

Later he ribbed the minister after the government issued a clarifications about his remarks surrounding seeing family members.

“When Dominic Raab initially said you could see one parent, and then he upgraded that on the Today programme to both parents with a two metre distance, the government has clarified you can’t. You can only see one.”

He explained: “So now they’re having to apologise, the government, and clarify to tell tens of millions of people to go and see their parents at the same time, now you can’t, what a total disgrace. How many people will be infected because they only heard him on the Today programme and go off and see their parents and maybe kill them.

“Do they not understand how dangerous this is? How serious this is? It’s a total shambles.”

Previously the programme heard from Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen, who clarified that he was “not speaking for the government”.