Latest The New European

We are all Hongkongers now

PUBLISHED: 11:04 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 04 June 2020

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

ANDREW ADONIS finds parallels between the situation in Hong Kong and certain flashpoints of the Cold War.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA WireForeign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Just as we were all Berliners during Stalin’s blockade of 1948 and Khrushchev’s construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961, so we are all Hongkongers today.

The fate of Hong Kong and its people under Xi Jinping is a defining moment for freedom. If we fail them, western civilisation fails too, and Europe’s own liberty and security are jeopardised.

The parallel with Stalin is eerie and compelling, as is the analogy of the Cold War which became the defining struggle of the west when the Soviet dictator attempted to seize West Berlin in June 1948 by closing its land borders with surrounding Russian-controlled East Germany.

Thanks to Britain’s stalwart anti-Stalinist foreign secretary Ernie Bevin, and his equally resolute American counterpart General George Marshall, there was a renewed D-Day spirit. British and American forces worked as one, sustaining a dramatic 11-month airlift of food, fuel and people. It was heroism, risk and mission to match the greatest moments in history.

Up to 7,000 tons of goods were flown into West Berlin every day for 323 days to supply the two million inhabitants. Bevin and prime minister Attlee’s key decision, to allow the US to station in Britain B-29 bombers that were capable of carrying atomic weapons, convinced Stalin of the British-American determina­tion to stay in Berlin. After weeks when the world held its breath, Stalin did not interfere with the airlift and did not escalate to war. Stalin never attempted another coup in western Europe in his last five years of life and megalomania.

You may also want to watch:

Parallels are never exact. Xi is currently a less rapacious tyrant than Stalin. There is no question of military resistance, by conventional arms let alone nuclear, to any Chinese army or judicial incursion into Hong Kong.

However, Xi’s transition to oppressor of Hong Kong and potentially also Taiwan, and purveyor of pandemics to the globe, where only a short while ago he was trusted supplier of limitless cheap goods to the west, is uncannily like Stalin’s swift transition from cuddly wartime Uncle Joe to peacetime Russian Bear. In both cases, crises underpinned by ideology and paranoia are driving the change.

Similarly, while Hong Kong’s territory cannot be protected from a mainland invasion or takeover, there can once again be an ‘airlift’ in the event of a ‘blockade.’ This time, it will need to be the people who are airlifted out, not the goods which are airlifted in. Or at any rate, as many of the people as wish to leave.

Don’t succumb to fainthearts: such an airlift is probably viable. There are 7.5 million Hongkongers, a population not much larger than that of Denmark, Finland and Slovakia. Provided a group of western nations agree to underwrite the citizenship of these 7.5 million, offering them immediate safe haven in the event of oppression, then an ‘airlift’ is probably viable, assuming that Xi would not risk a complete breakdown in relations with the west by stopping them from leaving.

Britain must take the lead by virtue of inherited position. I am not a great admirer of foreign secretary Dominic Raab, but he appears to have taken the first decisive step by making two major and under-appreciated announcements in the last week: first, that the right to British National Overseas passports will be potentially extended from the existing 350,000 holders to about half of all Hongkongers; and secondly that these passports, which do not give a right of residence in Britain, will nonetheless give an automatic right to a one-year visa. This would amount to residency in the event of the city being subjugated.

British diplomacy now has a straightforward goal: to ensure that all 7.5 million Hongkongers have equivalent rights in a western nation, which means engaging the Commonwealth and the European Union in the mother of diplomacy. This is what Bevin and Marshall would have done, and this alone might act as a sufficient deterrent to further encroachment on Hong Kong by Xi.

Hong Kong alone will not determine the future relations of China and the west. But like Berlin in 1948/9, it will be decisive in demonstrating resolve and self-belief in facing up to the new Chinese dragon. Which is why, in this moment of peril, we must not flinch.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

Attorney general Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London; Stefan Rousseau

MPs warn new voting system could lead to second wave of coronavirus

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy on Sky News; Twitter

We are all Hongkongers now

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The febrile summer that lies ahead for Britain

Not drowning but second waving. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Public and political consensus required for Britain to change for the better

Chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street on May 25, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The oppression of black people is America’s foundation stone

Boston Police Officers arrest a protester in Downtown Crossing in Boston on May 31, 2020. Violent protests erupted late at night after a day of peaceful protests. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ed Davey launches campaign to become leader of the Lib Dems

Sir Ed Davey receives applause following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Philip Hammond urges government to seek an ‘interim’ Brexit trade deal to avoid ‘second shock’ to UK economy

Former chancellor Philip Hammond called on a interim Brexit deal during a select treasury committee hearing; ParliamentLive

Man who lost brother to coronavirus says headlines around PM ‘taking charge’ of government response are ‘offensive’

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien (L) and prime minister Boris Johnson. A caller told O'Brien he was 'offended' by comments the prime minister was only now 'taking charge' of his government's coronavirus response; LBC,ParliamentLive

Keir Starmer criticises government decision to end virtual parliament during coronavirus crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

NHS fundraiser calls the government’s coronavirus response ‘bullsh*t’ live on-air

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan interviewing celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan (R); Twitter

Nissan signals Sunderland plant would be ‘unsustainable’ without a Brexit trade deal

A general view of the Nissan Factory in Sunderland where up to 7,000 jobs are at risk, company COO Ashwani Gupta has warned

Britons urged to ‘take the knee’ on their doorsteps in support of George Floyd protests

Demonstrators kneel in a moment of silence outside the Long Beach Police Department during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Statistics watchdog criticises ‘far from comprehensible’ data on coronavirus tests

Matt Hancock at a recent Downing Street briefing. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

MPs slam actions of Dominic Cummings on first day back in House of Commons

Dominic Cummings top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the back of Downing Street following the introduction of measures to bring England out of lockdown. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

More Tories call for two-metre social distancing rule to be relaxed

Social distancing signage on a gate at Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire.

The fight that shames Priti Patel’s pledge to treat all migrants equally and fairly

Priti Patel speaking at a Conservative Party event. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.

An open letter to the Conservative Party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds at the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

Boris Johnson at a Downing Street press briefing. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

How Normal People took lockdown by storm

Normal people. Picture: Enda Bowe

Coronavirus response could deepen Britain’s North-South divide, warns Keir Starmer

Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer spaeking during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Picture: ane Barlow/PA

SAGE scientific adviser warns Boris Johnson is ‘taking a risk’ by easing lockdown now

Boris Johnson at a Downing Street press briefing. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

The #DeniedMyVote fight continues: Here’s why the court case deserves our support

Campaigners with the3million outside court fighting the #DeniedMyVote court case. Photograph: Contributed.

Could Labour pull off the impossible at the next election?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issues a statement outside his home in north London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson remains the man to bring down his own government

Prime minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers have come under intense criticism for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Boris Johnson blocks chief scientist and medical officer answering questions on Dominic Cummings

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe urges people to ignore lockdown rules

Ann Widdecombe telling Piers Morgan that 'young and healthy' Britons should use public transport to get to work; ITV player

‘Enough evidence’ - Lawyers give their verdict on Cummings police findings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street, London, as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Great Lives: Rocío Jurado

Spanish singer Rocio Jurado performing during a programme on Spanish television. Picture: RAFAEL BRAVO/AFP via Getty Images

Has the EU just crossed its Rubicon to unity?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after addressing a press conference following a metting with international economic and Financial organisations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on May 20, 2020 on the effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / various sources / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Might we be living in a Rick and Morty universe after all?

Rick and Morty. Picture: Contributed

Opposition parties tell PM his senior aide’s position is ‘completely untenable’ after police report

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Proto op for ancient tongue

Athens on May 21, 2020. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Gove admits government considering plans to ‘rebalance’ UK economy after Brexit with tariffs on EU products

Top Brexit negotiator David Frost and cabinet minister Michael Gove; ParliamentLive

STAR TURNS: Forces’ sweetheart still in the charts

Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn poses for photographs in central London, on October 22, 2009. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

Russian resolution: Soviet war films

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Classic Dom: The man who doesn’t do sorry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues; Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The left cannot leave it to Trump to tackle China

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 22: Delegates attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on May 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

How Lord Haw-Haw went from propagandist to myth

William Joyce, British Traitor who broadcast from Nazi Germany as

Hungary: What happens when democracy dies

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 06: Military officers patrol the deserted Heroes' Square as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Most Read

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance refused to do press conference after Dominic Cummings statement

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Italian health minister claims Boris Johnson told his leader the UK plan was ‘herd immunity’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

‘We want you back’ - Boris Johnson urges EU workers to return to UK to help the economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

Calls for Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign for axing virtual parliament hours before minister gets ill

Jacob Rees Mogg answering questions in the House of Commons, London, during a motion on parliamentary proceedings during the pandemic. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Fresh sightings of Dominic Cummings in Barnard Castle walking near shops

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street, London, as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.