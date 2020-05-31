Video

Raab says he was unaware of where Cummings was while he was running the country

Dominic Raab appears on Sophy Ridge on Sky. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has insisted he did not know the whereabouts of Boris Johnson’s senior adviser while he stood in for the prime minister.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Raab said when Johnson was taken into hospital with Covid-19 and he was left in charge, all he knew was that Dominic Cummings “was out of action because he had come down with coronavirus”.

He added that he “was not focused on his movements at all” and “wasn’t aware of them”.

Asked when he found out Cummings had left London and travelled to Durham, Raab told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I’m not sure. But to be honest with you, when the story broke was when I first became aware of the detail of it.

“I just knew that he was out of action because he had come down with coronavirus and, given the situation we were in with the prime minister taken ill, and very seriously ill as it later emerged, I was just focused with the government and with a great cabinet team on making sure we continued to focus relentlessly on dealing with the virus.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“I mean I knew Dom was unwell and he was out of action, and obviously I wanted him and the prime minister to get well soon, but I wasn’t focused on his movements at all and I wasn’t aware of them.”

It emerged last weekend that in March, Cummings drove from his London home to his parents’ farm in County Durham with his wife - who had coronavirus symptoms - and his son.