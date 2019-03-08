Dominic Raab says an election is being 'forced' on Tories - despite the opposition not voting for it

The foreign secretary has argued that a general election is being 'forced' on the Tories.

Dominic Raab was asked about Boris Johnson's comments in which he claimed throughout the Tory leadership campaign that: "I think the people of this country are utterly fed up with politicians coming back to them offering referendums or elections."

Sky News' Sophy Ridge said it was a clear example of why people do not trust politicians "when they say one thing and do another".

But Raab argued: "The reality is we don't want an election - it's been forced on us - because we don't have control of the numbers of parliament."

As Ridge laughed, pointing out "it's not being forced on you, you're trying to make it happen!"

"No, it's being forced on us because we have so limited options because of this surrender bill.

"It's nothing we want but it's become a necessity if we can't continue with our plan."

On the Brexit negotiations with the EU, Raab said: "Actually there has been progress, but the one thing holding us back is this sense in Brussels that perhaps parliament through this 'Surrender Bill' Jeremy Corbyn has led would actually perhaps delay again or even cancel Brexit.

"We can't have that, it fundamentally weakens our negotiating position, which is why, with respect, I think the rebels this week were wrong."

He said his government were looking to negotiate a deal with the EU, despite Amber Rudd's claims, but what they were proposing would not be written down anywhere through fear of leaks.

"We are slightly wary of putting things on pieces of paper that could be leaked to the other side."