Dominic Raab accused of ‘distracting’ from Russia report with claims about Brexit papers

PUBLISHED: 14:21 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 16 July 2020

Dominic Raab in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

Dominic Raab in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Dominic Raab has been accused of ‘distracting’ from the Russia report contents by claiming that Jeremy Corbyn ‘amplified’ papers released by ‘Russian actors’ at the last election.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The papers relating to UK and US trade talks were used by the then Labour leader to back his claims that the Conservatives were preparing to “sell off” the NHS.

In a written Commons statement, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “On the basis of extensive analysis, the government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents.

“Sensitive government documents relating to the UK-US free trade agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 general election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit.

“When these gained no traction, further attempts were made to promote the illicitly acquired material online in the run-up to the general election.”

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

After Labour highlighted the documents at a press conference in November, Reddit - an online discussion site - said that its own investigation had linked the appearance of the documents to a previous Russian disinformation campaign.

The papers were believed to have appeared online some months earlier but attracted little attention until they were picked up by the Labour campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Raab said that there was an “ongoing criminal investigation” into how the documents were obtained.

But critics have accused Raab of attempting to distract from the contents of the Russia report after the formation of the new parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).

At it first meeting, the ISC agreed that it would publish a long-awaited report into Russian interference in UK politics drawn up by its predecessor committee before the last election before parliament breaks next week for the summer.

“Oh, what a surprise, a day after their man doesn’t become chair of the intelligence select committee, Raab, on behalf of the government makes this statement,” tweeted Fi Punchard.

“Raab is only saying this because the report on Russian interference in 2016 is about to be finally released,” said Kris Naidoo.

“It’s interesting all the stuff now coming out re-#TheRussiaReport, including Raab’s own admission just now that the Russians tried to interfere in our elections. Makes me wonder if they’re trying to get ahead of the curb so the report doesn’t make as big of a splash when it lands,” wrote Ed Barnes.

Another wrote: “The Tories are throwing a ‘dead cat’ on the table to try to distract the public from the wrong doings in the Tory government.”

A Downing Street spokesman dismissed as “nonsense” suggestions that the timing of Raab’s statement was aimed at pre-empting the publication of the report.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Concerns over Boris Johnson’s choice of UK race commissioner who ‘questioned’ if institutional racism existed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has drawn criticism for appointing a race commissioner who questioned if institutional racism excisted; Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

Michael Gove dismisses survey showing increased support for Scottish independence as ‘just another poll’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove answering questions in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Russia tried to target scientists working on coronavirus vaccine, cyber security agency warns

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Erodgan’s folly over the conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Cabinet minister Michael Gove in Whitehall. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Barefaced Brexiteers are masking for trouble

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Conservatives must act after one year of Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with newly-elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Embattled Europe must take a stand

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

Lord Nolan with the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Photo: Neil Munns/PA

ANDREW ADONIS: Why Keir Starmer should focus on the Midlands

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looking for common ground in the battle over ‘cancel culture’

People hold up images of Harvey Weinstein, President Trump and Louis CK during the Women's March in New York City in 2018. Photo: Andrew Holbrooke/Getty Images

Michael Gove confirms government considering five sites for Brexit lorry parks

Hilary Benn challenges Michael Gove on Brexit lorry parks. Photograph: Parliament TV.

No-deal Brexit set to hit ‘Red Wall’ areas hardest as experts warn of ‘triple whammy’ facing voters

Manufacturers have warned factories in the north of England, Midlands, and Wales could close as a result of Brexit. Photo of a factory in Sunderland. Photo: PA.

MANDRAKE: Dominic Grieve lifts the lid on why the Russia report still hasn’t been released

Dominic Grieve talks onstage at a 'Let Us Be Heard' rally as Pro-remain supporters gather in Westminster (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Rory Stewart pokes holes through Rishi Sunak’s face mask photo on Twitter

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Downing Street unable to clarify PM’s claim about government test and trace system

Boris Johnson wears a mask as he poses for a Twitter picture. Photograph: Twitter.

BBC axes Andrew Neil show as part of cuts to news and politics programming

Andrew Neil appears on the BBC during the general election. Photograph: BBC.

Why Keir Starmer should be preparing Labour for August 13th

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Campaigners welcome Boris Johnson’s commitment to independent inquiry over handling of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses PM of putting ‘rhetoric’ ahead of the people

Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons; PA

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.