Watch: Dominic Raab says Tory party 'will be toast' in next election if Conservatives miss October Brexit deadline

Tory hopeful Dominic Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sunday, June 16 that the Conservative party could fail in an election if they're unable to deliver Brexit. Picture: Sky News Archant

Tory leadership hopeful Dominc Raab has warned the party could be in trouble in the next election if it fails to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"The Tory party will be toast if we're not out by the end of October... the Conservatives cannot win an election unless we deliver Brexit" says Tory leadership candidate, Dominic Raab. #Ridge



Follow Sunday politics live here: https://t.co/YjBs9UGtw8 pic.twitter.com/MzaJEGn54w — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) June 16, 2019

MP Dominic Raab told Sky's Sophy Ridge that the Conservative party's failure to deliver Brexit had led to a "corrosion of public trust".

He said: "The Tory party will be toast if we're not out by the end of October. "I certainly think the Conservatives can't win an election unless we deliver Brexit."

Despite not currently having enough points to make it to the next round of the leadership contest, Raab said he was "quietly hopeful" and optimistic about his chances of becoming the next prime minister.

"I'm offering change - change of vision - a more optimistic vision," said the MP for Esher and Walton.

You may also want to watch:

"[Boris Johnson] is the front runner, I'm the underdog. I'm going to be the underdog fighting for people whether it's the kid from the rough background or the British people who feel that they are being written off."

The former Brexit secretary defended his refusal to rule out suspending parliament in order to ensure it could not block Brexit.

"What is really scandalous here is the way that people are trying to sabotage the will of the people and break their promises left, right and centre to get us out of the EU," he said.

"The big mistake we made in these negotiations was taking no-deal off the table. When we start ruling things out we only weaken our chances of getting a deal.

"All those candidates that are going weak at the knees and saying 'I'm not sure about this and that', they are sending a message to the EU that they can take us for a ride. We have had three years of that. It is time to get this done.

"We gave people a decision. Now Parliament is trying to steal it back away from them. When people voted, they voted to leave."