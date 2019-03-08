Don't tell Jamie Oliver - Turkey Twizzlers could be back on the menu after Brexit

Turkey twizzlers on a plate. Photograph: Cat Bartman/Archant.

Turkey Twizzlers could be back on the menu in schools in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bernard Matthews Turkey Twizzlers. Photograph: Angela Sharpe/Archant. Bernard Matthews Turkey Twizzlers. Photograph: Angela Sharpe/Archant.

According to new advice to schools from the government, seen by the Telegraph, cooks would have to "to adapt menus to allow for product substitution" if Britain leaves crashes out of the European Union on October 31st.

The guidance, which is titled "advice for schools on how to prepare for Brexit", it says that "schools have significant flexibilities within the school food standards."

It says: "We advise that you contact your food supplier(s) if your school procures food directly (or your local authority or academy trust, if they arrange food on the school's behalf) to ensure they are planning for potential impacts of a no deal scenario.

You may also want to watch:

"For example, this may include plans to adapt menus to allow for product substitution.

"This would also include seeking reassurance on the ability of suppliers to continue to meet nutritional standards and to accommodate special dietary needs and allergens when introducing any substitute products."

The news comes days after Jamie Oliver, the chef that led the fight against Turkey Twizzlers, has come out in support of Brexit after originally campaigning to Remain.

He said: "It is divisive and has split families and workplaces. My own family has been split over it.

"But I believe in democracy and I believe in moving on and we should get on with it."