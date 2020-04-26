Latest The New European

President Trump claims coronavirus press briefings ‘not worth the time and effort’

PUBLISHED: 13:05 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 26 April 2020

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The president of the United States said his press appearances amid the coronavirus crisis are “not worth the time and effort”, prompting his administration to make changes to his public presence.

The statement comes as more than 2.7 million people have been infected across the world, and the death toll is now at more than 200,000.

On Saturday, Donald Trump said on his Twitter account: “What is the purpose of having White House news conferences, when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, and then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately?”

The tweet comes after earlier this week he suggested disinfectant injections are the answer to the new coronavirus. The claim saw various companies and medical professionals urging people to not inject such products for obvious reasons.

Trump later added that he was being ‘sarcastic’ when he suggested the injections as a treatment for the virus.

