White House insists Donald Trump will not 'interfere' in election during UK visit

PUBLISHED: 09:26 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 01 December 2019

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Donald Trump arrives in town this week - and a White House official has said he is looking forward to meeting Boris Johnson.

The comments came as an official said Trump is "absolutely cognisant" of the importance of not interfering in other nations' elections.

Johnson has already warned Trump not to get involved in the general election campaign, after the president previously urged him to form a pact with Nigel Farage.

The Conservatives will be wary of any endorsements or comments from Trump during the visit, a week before the public goes to the polls on December 12.

When asked if Trump has been briefed and warned not to speak about the election on his trip, a senior US administration official said the president is "very conscious" of the fact "we do not interfere".

Pressed further, the official added: "He also, as I suspect you know, likes Boris Johnson - prime minister Johnson, personally.

"But he is absolutely cognisant of not, again, wading into other countries' elections."

Asked about whether there would be a press conference, the official said: "Stay tuned. We might have more for you on that as it goes forward."

Johnson was asked on Friday about the president's unprecedented intervention when he gave his backing to the prime minister and urged him to form a pact with Farage.

"When you have close friends and allies like the US and the UK, the best thing is for neither side to get involved in each other's election campaign," Johnson told LBC radio.

Asked during a press conference if he would meet specifically with Trump, the PM replied: "I'm obviously going to be hosting the Nato leaders' meeting and look forward to meeting all the Nato heads of government coming to that meeting."

The president last month hailed Johnson as "the exact right guy for the times" and warned that Jeremy Corbyn would take the UK to "bad places".

Trump did have some criticism for Johnson's Brexit deal, claiming it hinders trade with the US.

The president's visit will come as Labour warns that the NHS will be "up for sale" to US corporations in a post-Brexit trade deal under the Tories.

Party leader Corbyn has revealed a 451-page dossier he claims is "proof" the health service is on the table, but Johnson has rejected this as "nonsense".

