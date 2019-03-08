'Boris should be next prime minister' says Donald Trump

Donald Trump has claimed Nigel Farage has been "banned" from meeting the US president, as he gave his backing for Boris Johnson to be prime minister.

Trump said ahead of his state visit he thinks the former foreign secretary would be "excellent" as a successor to Theresa May.

Speaking to the Sun, Trump said: "I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent."

The president added: "I like him. I have always liked him. I don't know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.

"He has been very positive about me and our country."

Trump also said other candidates have approached him in a bid to secure his endorsement.

He said: "Other people have asked me for an endorsement too. I have been asked for endorsements".

He added: "I could help anybody if I endorse them. I mean, we've had endorsement where they have gone up for 40, 50 points at a shot.

"Now that is here, but I understand over there would be a great endorsement."

Trump has previously spoken of his admiration for Johnson and Brexit Party leader Farage.

According to the Times, senior White House officials are preparing for a meeting between Trump and Johnson.

Farage, however, said he has been "banned" from meeting Trump during his visit.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Farage said Trump's entourage had been told by No 10 not to meet him.

He said: "Isn't that absolutely bizarre? Doesn't it sum up why British politics needs to change?"