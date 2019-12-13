Donald Trump says UK can look forward to a 'lucrative' post-Brexit trade deal

Alastair Campbell feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly similar to US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images Archant

Donald Trump has turned to Twitter in the middle of night to celebrate Boris Johnson's election win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a tweet likely to send shivers down the spines of Remainers, the US president tweeted that the UK could not look forward to a "massive new trade deal after Brexit".

The president tweeted: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!

"Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT.

"This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!"

It follows warnings during the election campaign from Jeremy Corbyn that both food standards and the NHS could be at risk from a future US-UK trade deal.

A number of Twitter users responded in dismay to the president's reaction to the election result.

"As if waking up on Friday 13th to a hammering of Labour loss isn't bad enough and then you see this. I fear for the future for my kids," said one.

"Good bye our NHS hello Trump's Britain," tweeted another.

"If your vote made this idiot happy, you might want to rethink your life choices. Exploitation and selling off of the NHS is now just over the horizon. Thanks for that", wrote Chris Hallam.