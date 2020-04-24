Video

Donald Trump criticised for claiming ‘disinfectant’ injections can help tackle coronavirus

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

US president Donald Trump has angered medical professionals by suggesting injecting disinfectant help tackle coronavirus.

The White House pitched “emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in tackling the coronavirus pandemic too.

Trump, who has consistently looked for hopeful news about containing the virus, was asked if it was dangerous to make people think they would be safe by going outside in the heat, considering that so many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that’s great”, the president replied, adding, “It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man.

“I’m here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that’s a great thing as far as I’m concerned.”

He later said: “I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute! And is there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs . . . so it’d be interesting to check that.” He asked Dr Deborah Birx, head of Trump’s Covid-19 taskforce, if she had heard of sunlight treating viral disease.

“Not as a treatment,” she replied. “I mean, certainly, fever is a good thing when you have a fever. It helps your body respond. But not as….” “I think that’s a great thing to look at,” Trump interrupted. Past studies have not found good evidence that the warmer temperatures and higher humidity of spring and summer will help diminish the spread of the virus.

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said that there are “emerging results” from new research that suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.

He said scientists have seen a similar effect from higher temperatures and humidity.

“The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity,” Bryan said.

However he stressed that the emerging results of the light and heat studies do not replace social distancing recommendations.

On the suggestion of a “disinfectant” injection, one scientist branded it a “ridiculous concept”.

John Balmes, a pulmonologist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Bloomberg: “The airway and lungs are not made to be exposed to even an aerosol of disinfectant.” “Not even a low dilution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol is safe. It’s a totally ridiculous concept.” Robert Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley, said Trump’s briefings were “actively endangering the public’s health”.

“Boycott the propaganda. Listen to the experts. And please don’t drink disinfectant,” he said.