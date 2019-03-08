Donald Trump says Boris Johnson is the 'the exact right guy for the times'

Donald Trump has used a radio interview with Nigel Farage to brand Boris Johnson a 'fantastic' man, and said that he should team up with Nigel Farage.

Donald Trump has said Jeremy Corbyn would be "so bad" for the UK, and said if Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage teamed up with Johnson they would be an "unstoppable force".

In a radio interview with Farage on LBC, Trump also criticised the prime minister's Brexit deal, claiming it hinders trade with the US, and said he had discussed with Johnson the new agreement brokered with Brussels.

Giving his views ahead of the general election, Trump said: "Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he'd be so bad, he'd take you on such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places.

"Your country has tremendous potential. It's a great country."

Talking about Johnson, he said: "When you are the president of the United States you have great relationships with many of the leaders, including Boris, he's a fantastic man, and I think he's the exact right guy for the times.

"And I know that you and him will end up doing something that could be terrific if you and he get together as, you know, an unstoppable force."

Trump used the interview to also insist that he would have no involvement in the NHS after Brexit.

"It's not for us to have anything to do with the healthcare system, we are just interested in trade," he told Farage.

He added: "You're being held back by the European Union".