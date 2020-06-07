Latest The New European

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

PUBLISHED: 17:13 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 07 June 2020

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

With the US leader likely to face a plethora of investigations and possible legal proceedings the moment he is no longer a sitting president, MITCH BENN wonders if Trump might use national crisis as an excuse to delay this November’s election.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The trouble with populism is that it’s empty. It’s like a slick advertisement advertising nothing except itself.

If your sole agenda is your own advancement and your sole selling point is your own fabulousness, then once that advancement has been achieved you’ve got nothing left to sell, and nothing to work towards except your own preservation. So that – your own preservation – becomes your new, and only, agenda.

All over social media I’m seeing people wailing “Who could possibly have foreseen that the Trump presidency would end like this?” To those people I would say: 1.) What makes you think it’s “ending”, and 2.) In answer to your question, everyone. Literally everyone knew that it would come to this. Everyone paying attention, in any case.

What we’re seeing the United States undergo right now is like the transitional phase you see kleptocracies pass through on their way to becoming a dictatorship. We’ve seen this pattern repeated all over the world in the last couple of centuries.

Prior to the last couple of centuries, men like Trump, having come to power through whatever means, would simply declare themselves king and sit back to rule for life. But since most countries are now republics it’s become necessary for such rulers to find ways of subverting their nations’ constitutions in order to make themselves president for life.

And it is, from their point of view anyway, absolutely necessary. By the time such a ruler has been in power for more than a couple of years, he’s generally committed so many crimes against his own state and people (whether it’s just helping himself to the nation’s wealth or ‘disappearing’ his opponents and critics) that it’s only his position, and the control it affords him over the police, judiciary and military that’s keeping him out of jail.

Even if he grows bored of power, he can’t afford to relinquish it as that power is the only thing keeping him alive. So he has to do whatever it takes to bypass democracy and keep himself in the presidential palace until it’s safe to confer his title onto one of his sons (or daughter, perhaps, should his sons happen to be a couple of goofy-teethed feckless dough-brained frat boys).

You may also want to watch:

Such is now the case with Donald Trump. Only the convention that one does not indict a sitting president, and the supine cravenness of the Republican senate have prevented him from being prosecuted on allegations of misdeeds committed over his three and a half years in office (and the period immediately before this).

Trump does not know much about anything but what he does know how to do is survive, and he will understand that if he leaves office next January 20, unless he’s signed some sort of Nixonian immunity deal, he can expect to be pursued vigorously on all these matters by the incoming administration.

Given that he’ll be 74 years old by then and is not, despite his glowing “medical reports” and proclamations of physical perfection, what you’d call a picture of health, this is a chilling prospect for the president.

So as it stands, Trump has three choices: 1.) Die in prison; 2.) Win in November; 3.) Find some way of preventing/nullifying November’s election.

About 10 years ago I wrote a song called State of Emergency (it’s on Spotify) in which I flagged up the tendency of weakened heads of state to, when faced with being voted out, precipitate a national crisis, award themselves limitless ‘emergency powers’ and postpone the election until... whenever.

I forget which country’s Beloved Leader had just pulled this stunt at the time; I don’t think I ever expected to see it happen in America.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that it’s the outburst of black anger at the death of George Floyd at the hands (or rather knee) of an arresting police officer upon which Trump has chosen to build his crisis of opportunity; this is, after all, the man who entered politics by declaring Barack Obama a Kenyan Muslim interloper and launched his campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists.

I’m not sure what emergency powers the US constitution allows a president to award himself but I’m sure Trump and his attorney general will try to find a way around this. After all, if Trump merely cancels the election, his (and vice president Mike Pence’s) term still expires on January 20.

If no new president has been appointed by then, as it stands, the constitution would appoint the speaker of the House (ie. Trump arch-nemesis Nancy Pelosi) as acting president. A fate worse than death as far is Trump is concerned.

But take heart, Americans; at least you will, in theory, have a shot at removing Trump before the end of the year. Unless something truly unexpected happens, we’re saddled with our bizarrely coiffed, lazy, mendacious, debauched, vacuous, narcissistic ‘populist’ until 2024.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

James O’Brien says government ministers are ‘backtracking’ on Brexit pledges

James O'Brien on LBC radio; LBC

How TikTok got political

An iPhone user opens TikTok on their mobile phone. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The coronavirus recovery will offer a unique opportunity to revive Europe

European flags fly in Parliament Square. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain First leader Paul Golding in May 2020. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Will anyone be held responsible for the UK’s dismal response to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to the Global Vaccine Summit from the White Room of No10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Protesters organise ‘die-in’ on streets outside Cummings’ home over government’s coronavirus handling

Protestors gathering outside Dominic Cummings' north London home and Dominic Cummings (R); PA images

New BBC director general will take pay cut when he replaces Tony Hall

Tim Davie, who will replace Tony Hall as the director-general of the BBC. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire.

Johnson has ended up falling into the same pitfalls as Corbyn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks with Jeremy Corbyn in the Central Lobby before the election. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Question Time: David Lammy confronts Tory minister over coronavirus measures in heated debate

Junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi (L) and the shadow minister for justice, David Lammy, during a firey debate on Question Time; Twitter

Jacob Rees-Mogg conjures Thatcher during Brexit extension debate

Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

MANDRAKE: All water under the bridge for Daily Mail editor-in-chief

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Devolved governments join Northern Ireland in calling for a Brexit extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

James O’Brien delivers epic rant about British politics and the response to the coronavirus pandemic

LBC presenter James O'Brien called the state of British politics 'hilarious' live on air; LBC

A Brexit pause is essential amid coronavirus crisis

Leonie Cooper is Labour's London Assembly Economy Spokesperson. Picture: Archant

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is about to plunge us into the Brexit trap

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on refusing to seek an extension to the UK's Brexit deal - despite the impact of Covid-19. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

How film reflects Russia’s different experience of the Second World War

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

Attorney general Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London; Stefan Rousseau

MPs warn new voting system could lead to second wave of coronavirus

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy on Sky News; Twitter

We are all Hongkongers now

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The febrile summer that lies ahead for Britain

Not drowning but second waving. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Public and political consensus required for Britain to change for the better

Chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street on May 25, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The oppression of black people is America’s foundation stone

Boston Police Officers arrest a protester in Downtown Crossing in Boston on May 31, 2020. Violent protests erupted late at night after a day of peaceful protests. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ed Davey launches campaign to become leader of the Lib Dems

Sir Ed Davey receives applause following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Philip Hammond urges government to seek an ‘interim’ Brexit trade deal to avoid ‘second shock’ to UK economy

Former chancellor Philip Hammond called on a interim Brexit deal during a select treasury committee hearing; ParliamentLive

Man who lost brother to coronavirus says headlines around PM ‘taking charge’ of government response are ‘offensive’

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien (L) and prime minister Boris Johnson. A caller told O'Brien he was 'offended' by comments the prime minister was only now 'taking charge' of his government's coronavirus response; LBC,ParliamentLive

Keir Starmer criticises government decision to end virtual parliament during coronavirus crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

‘We want you back’ - Boris Johnson urges EU workers to return to UK to help the economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance refused to do press conference after Dominic Cummings statement

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told he’s the ‘worst holder of the Commons leader title in living memory’

Angela Eagle and Jacob Rees-Mogg clash in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.