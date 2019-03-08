Latest The New European
Breaking

Donald Tusk hits out at Boris Johnson's Brexit 'stupid blame game'

PUBLISHED: 11:49 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 08 October 2019

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, has fired off an ill-tempered tweet criticising prime minister Boris Johnson for failing to explain what he really wants from the EU.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

He tweeted: "What's at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don't want a deal, you don't want an extension, you don't want to revoke".

He signed off with "quo vadis?" meaning "where are you going?"

It follows claims from Downing Street that Brussels had made it "impossible" for Britain to leave the European Union with a deal.

Following a call between Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel, a Number 10 source said the German Chancellor had made it clear that the EU had taken a "new position" following the tabling of the latest UK plan last week.

You may also want to watch:

"She made clear a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely and she thinks the EU has a veto on us leaving the customs union," the source, quoted by Sky News, said.

Merkel is said to have told the prime minister that Northern Ireland is the UK's "special problem" and that the Irish Republic must at least have a veto on it leaving the customs union.

"It was a very useful clarifying moment in all sorts of ways," the source said. "If this represents a new established position, then it means a deal is essentially impossible, not just now but ever.

"It also made clear that they are willing to torpedo the Good Friday Agreement."

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the comments represented a "cynical attempt" by Number 10 to "sabotage" the negotiations.

"Boris Johnson will never take responsibility for his own failure to put forward a credible deal. His strategy from day one has been for a no-deal Brexit," he said.

More soon...

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Factory worker tells James O'Brien how rightwing tabloids skew workers' opinions

James O'Brien said 21-year-old Henry had 'made his day' with his critique of the Sun and the Daily Mail. Picture: LBC

Donald Tusk hits out at Boris Johnson's Brexit 'stupid blame game'

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Majority of EU citizens polled don't want to extend Article 50

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

Amber Rudd: Jeremy Corbyn in No.10 is worse than a no-deal Brexit

Amber Rudd spoke about keeping a no-deal option on the table on Newsnight. Picture: BBC

Scottish court set to hear appeal over Brexit extension letter

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Why short is almost always sweet when it comes to language

'Cuppa', in the sense of 'a cup of tea', is now recognised as a word in its own right by the Oxford English Dictionary. Picture: PA Images

Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter.

Academic resigns from government panel after appointees screened for their Brexit views

The Home Office has been accused of politically vetting candidates to an independent advisory panel on drugs, including by screening candidates for their views on Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

US president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artists who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Boris Johnson’s plan to ‘squat’ in Downing Street crosses the ‘threshold of insanity’, claims Heseltine

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter.

Opposition parties in ‘blame game’ after failure to agree next steps for stopping no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Caroline Lucas, Anna Soubry, Liz Saville-Roberts and Ian Blackford. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Newsnight presenter says few politicians now say what they really think on camera

Emily Maitlis interviews Nadhim Zahawi and Barry Gardiner on BBC Newsnight.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy