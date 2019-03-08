Boris Johnson will not want to be remembered in the history books as 'Mr No-Deal', Tusk claims

PUBLISHED: 12:43 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 24 August 2019

President of the European Council Donald Tusk. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

President of the European Council Donald Tusk. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

European Council president Donald Tusk has warned Boris Johnson that he will not 'co-operate on no-deal' and says he believes the prime minister would not want to be known as 'Mr No-Deal'.

Johnson is expected to set out his plans for Brexit in talks with Tusk, building on visits in recent days to the leaders of Germany and France.

Speaking at the summit in France before Johnson's arrival, the former Polish prime minister said: "He will be the third British Conservative prime minister with whom I will discuss Brexit.

"The EU was always open to co-operation when David Cameron wanted to avoid Brexit, when Theresa May wanted to avoid a no-deal Brexit, and we will also be ready now to hold serious talks with prime minister Johnson.

"One thing I will not co-operate on is no-deal. I still hope that prime minister Johnson will not like to go down in history as 'Mr No-Deal'.

"We are willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic and acceptable to all member states including Ireland, if and when the UK government is ready to put them on the table."

Before setting off for the coastal resort of Biarritz, Johnson warned Brexit critics they are "gravely mistaken" about the UK losing its place on the world stage as he prepared for his first international summit and trade talks with US president Donald Trump.

The prime minister will meet Trump in the margins for their first face-to-face discussion since he entered Downing Street.

Ahead of the summit, which begins on Saturday and continues until Monday, Johnson said: "Some people question the democratic decision this country has made, fearing that we will retreat from the world. Some think Britain's best days are behind us.

"To those people I say: you are gravely mistaken."

His comments will be seen as a rebuke to Emmanuel Macron after the French president suggested that a post-Brexit trade deal with the US could see Britain as a "junior partner" in a position of "historic vassalisation".

