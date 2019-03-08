Brexit extension still possible, says Tusk as MPs prepare to vote on Johnson's deal

Boris Johnson meeing Donald Tusk during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Tusk has recently reminded the government that a Brexit extension is still possible. Picture: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Donald Tusk has reminded MPs that a Brexit extension is still on the table as they prepare for a Commons showdown on Boris Johnson's new deal.

Two crucial votes will determine whether the prime minister will be able to live up to his "do or die" commitment to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline.

French president Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker have both applied pressure on MPs with hints that Johnson's deal is the last and that any further delay may not be granted.

WATCH: Jean-Claude Juncker says he will not give his backing to an extension of Article 50

Following this, the first ministers of Wales and Scotland Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon wrote to European Council president Tusk and other European leaders to consider the extension request, including leaving enough time for a second referendum.

MORE: Scottish and Welsh leaders write to EU to push for a proper Brexit extension

Tusk has now suggested another extension to Article 50 could be granted as he consults EU leaders over the requested delay and MPs prepare to debate the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

"It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British parliament decides, or doesn't decide," he said in a speech at the council on Tuesday.

"We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to prime minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision."

