Government hit by resignation over Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside Douglas Ross, parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, who has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of lockdown rules. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

A government minister has resigned over Dominic Cummings’ flouting of the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, said that he was quitting after hearing Cummings’ efforts to defend his trip from London to Durham.

The MP, who served as under-secretary of state for Scotland, said he could not “in good faith” tell his constituents who could not care for sick relatives or say goodbye to dying ones while obeying lockdown rules that Cummings acted appropriately.

The first resignation over the allegations rocking the government came as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove sought to defend his longstanding ally.

Ross said that “while the intentions may have been well meaning”, Cummings’ interpretation of the rules was “not shared by the vast majority of people”.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government,” the Tory MP wrote.

“I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”

Number 10 responded by thanking Ross for his service.

They said: “The prime minister would like to thank Douglas Ross for his service to government and regrets his decision to stand down as parliamentary under-secretary of State for Scotland.”

You may also want to watch: