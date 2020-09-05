Video

Far-right clash with police and block roads in protests against refugees

Anti-migrant protesters demonstrate in Dover against immigration and the journeys made by refugees crossing the Channel to Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Far-right, anti-migrant protesters have clashed with police and blocked roads in Dover.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Anti-migrant protesters demonstrate in Dover against immigration and the journeys made by refugees crossing the Channel to Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. Anti-migrant protesters demonstrate in Dover against immigration and the journeys made by refugees crossing the Channel to Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Rival groups have assembled in Dover to demonstrate over the arrival of thousands of migrants in small boats.

Traffic on the A20 was at a standstill in both directions after protesters assembled on the road in large numbers.

Police restrain protesters on the ground by the entrance to Dover harbour, who are demonstrating against immigration and the journeys made by refugees crossing the Channel to Kent. Photograph: Michael Drummond/PA Wire. Police restrain protesters on the ground by the entrance to Dover harbour, who are demonstrating against immigration and the journeys made by refugees crossing the Channel to Kent. Photograph: Michael Drummond/PA Wire.

Many wore Union flag face masks and carried banners. Some shouted “England til I die”, “freedom” and “get these scum off our streets” and sang Rule, Britannia.

At one point several officers were seen restraining a person on the ground before making an arrest.

There have been other sporadic clashes with the group of at least 50 police officers by the A20.

It is thought that groups from across the country have travelled to Dover.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

A heavy police presence was also in place in the town, with a large concentration of officers in Market Square, where pro-migrant activists made their stand.

Anti-racist group Hope Not Hate had previously raised concerns there will be violence and that splintered elements of the British far-right may travel to Dover.

The Kent town saw ugly clashes in 2016 when rival protest groups assembled to demonstrate over immigration.

Dr Joe Mulhall said there had been a build-up of anger among the far-right as migrant crossings have continued.

He said: “It’s one that has a potential for popular support so a lot of the grifters on the far-right are not going to let an opportunity like this go by.

“There’s a danger that there will be violence, Dover has a history of that.”

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has urged people to stay away from the protests given the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “A protest in Dover in the middle of a pandemic is not a sensible or responsible thing to do. We cannot risk a second wave – protesters should stay away from Dover this weekend.

“Police resources are better used fighting crime than policing political demonstrations.”

A peaceful counterdemonstration took place in the town centre with campaigners showing their support for refugees.