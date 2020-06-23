Boris Johnson axes daily Downing Street coronavirus briefings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference at Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The government will no longer be holding daily Downing Street press conferences.

Earlier this month the government claimed Johnson would now “take charge” of the pandemic response, with the prime minister expected to make at least one weekly appearance in front of journalists.

But after the prime minister announced a new easing of lockdown in the Commons, a spokesperson for the government confirmed it was axing the daily briefings.

“From today, the press conferences will no longer be daily,” said a government spokesman.

“We’ll continue to hold press conferences to coincide with significant announcements, including with the prime minister.

“We will be publishing all of the data which has previously been included in the press conference slides on gov.uk every week day.”

The last (on Tuesday) is likely to feature the prime minister, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

It comes as Dominic Raab last week defended fewer scientists appearing at the briefings, with the foreign secretary claiming that a variety of experts would instead appear alongside ministers.