Downing Street buys clock counting down to October 31st costing at least £500
PUBLISHED: 12:26 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 01 August 2019
Archant
A clock that costs at least £500 has been installed at Downing Street, counting down to the date the UK is intended to leave the European Union.
The package arrived at Number 10 a day after Tory Party chairman James Cleverly unveiled a countdown clock at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).
The clock in Matthew Parker Street is displayed below a message which reads: "We will have delivered Brexit and left the EU by".
The clock, sold by Wharton intelligent time systems, is available online in a number of sizes and colours.
It is not yet clear how much the clock cost, or who paid for it, although similar items retail online for more than £500, plus VAT.
But it could be more money that goes to waste if the UK does not leave the European Union on October 31st.
The extension of Article 50 earlier this year ruined Brexiteers' commemorative calendar as it counted down to March 29th.
According to the editorial the Great British Brexit Calender was a chance to "feel part of the historic countdown to Brexit".
