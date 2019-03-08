Download and print a free anti-Brexit placard for the People's Vote march
This week's front cover of The New European makes it very clear where we stand on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals - and it's far from positive.
By popular demand we have created a version to be used as a poster for this weekend's People's Vote march in London.
Get your free "stick your Brexit Boris" poster by downloading this PDF and printing it out.
If you use it don't forget to send us a tweet to @theneweuropean with your photographs.
If you're stuck for inspiration for your own placard you can also check out our gallery of the best from the March protest.
And you can find out more information about the People's Vote protest on our website.
