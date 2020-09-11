Video

TV doctor applauded for dig about Dominic Cummings whilst giving coronavirus advice

Dr Xand on The One Show leaves BBC presenters sniggering with quip about Dominic Cummings. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A television doctor has been applauded for his ‘perfect delivery’ of a dig about Boris Johnson’s chief adviser whilst giving coronavirus advice on The One Show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Dr Xand, a British television doctor and television presenter, left hosts Alex Jones and Steve Jones sniggering after his answer about whether he thought the public were being too relaxed about the pandemic.

Xand - real name Alexander van Tulleken - blamed the contradictory messaging from the government for the overall confusion with the British public.

“I think we don’t know - it’s very hard to measure the levels of relaxedness.

“But it’s not surprising the numbers have increased because we’ve changed our behaviour according to the government instruction since the lockdown ended.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Keeping a straight face, he continued: “Everyone as individuals does have a role to play.

“Social distancing, hand washing, masks in crowded places, if you have eyesight problems you should test them with a lengthy drive with your family.

“But the government does have responsibilities as well and I think they’re meeting them much less than the general public are meeting theirs”.

As the camera moved to the studio, both presenters tried to hold back their laughter as Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking trip to Durham was referenced.

The dig was picked up by social media users who applauded Xand for his quip, which emphasised the point he was trying to make about the government.

“I actively screamed the first time I saw this haha. Perfect timing,” said one.

“He slipped it in without pausing,” pointed out another.

“Brilliant delivery, no idea it was coming. Superb,” said Simon Williams.

@RussInCheshire tweeted: “This 30 seconds is enough to justify 10 years of The One Show”.

Mark Phillips added: “This will take 40 seconds out of your day, but it’s so worth it.”