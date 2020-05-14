Video

Rapper rebuked for suggesting sending Boris Johnson to Wuhan to prove herd immunity theory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a morning walk in St James's Park in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A rapper has been rebuked during a live television appearance after he suggested sending Boris Johnson to Wuhan to test the herd immunity theories surrounding coronavirus.

Drillmister appeared on This Morning as presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby discussed the new antibody test which can determine if people have had Covid-19.

The rapper suggested the easiest way to find out if people can survive the coronavirus after suffering once is to send the prime minister to the centre of the virus - in Wuhan, China.

He said: “We want to work out who’s had it or not.

“Boris has had it so let’s stick him on a plane, send him to Wuhan, if he survives, we’re good to go.”

It prompted Schofield to intervene, as he told the musician: “Fair enough, but let’s not turn into Miriam Margolyes here”.

It is a reference to the actress, who last week said she had initially hoped the prime minister would die from the virus before saying that she wanted him to “get better”.

It was met with more than 200 complaints as the comments were broadcast live on Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

Drillmister, who is famed for covering his face, has been praised for his remarks about the government prioritising the economy over people’s health.

Drillmister appears on ITV's This Morning. Photograph: ITV. Drillmister appears on ITV's This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

He said: “We need to be realistic.

“If we’re putting pounds first there won’t be no people to make the money at the end anyway. We’ll all be gone by virus because we put pounds over people and the economy over people.”