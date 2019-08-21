Dropped Brexit Party candidate to take Farage to court over unpaid expenses

A former Brexit Party candidate will take the company to court over £600 in unpaid expenses which the hopeful spent preparing for the general election.

Paul Bullen was one of more than 300 candidates suddenly dropped from the Brexit Party in a "unilateral Leave alliance" that meant they would not contest seats the Conservatives already hold.

Bullen spent £589.45 across his candidate's fee, travel and expenses, which he hopes to get back by taking the Brexit Party, directed by Nigel Farage, to court, the Hunts Post reports.

"I, along with a large number of other candidates, was told at a meeting on Peterborough on August 21, 2019, that all of my expenses would be paid by the Brexit Party with immediate effect," he wrote in a letter to the company.

As a private company and not a political party, the Brexit Party, directed by Nigel Farage, asked for a non-refundable £100 entry fee from all who wished to be considered as a candidate.

Bullen continued: "I put you on notice that, to date, my expenses have been £435.15 plus £100 candidate's fee, plus travel to London for interview of £54.30 which equals £589.45. Please note that I am not, at this moment in time, claiming for any loss of income incurred whilst acting as a candidate of the Brexit Party.

"It is my money and I want it for my campaign."

Bullen was a former leader for UKIP on Cambridgeshire County Council, and had been the Brexit Party's candidate for North East Cambridgeshire.

He will continue to stand as an independent Brexiteer.

Bullen said the decision to drop more than 300 candidates, rather than risk a second Brexit referendum, had been handled badly: "If we had had a meeting where we were told what was going to happen and why we probably have gone along with it.

"I am very angry, a lot of us are."

Bullen also claimed it costs in the region of £16,000 to contest a seat with political party backing and probably more as an independent, so the money would help his campaign.

A Brexit Party spokesperson told the Hunts Post: "I can confirm that all candidates were told, in two separate e-mails, that they should submit their expenses claims by the last Tuesday of the month and their expenses would be paid by the last Friday of the month. So it would look like all our procedures are being followed at this time and, if the claim is approved, it will be paid on time."