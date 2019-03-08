Latest The New European

The artist's who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 October 2019

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Copyright information and licence terms for this image can be found on the Art UK website at http://www.artuk.org/artworks/22169

Amsterdam's golden age has been overshadowed by the legacy of Rembrandt, but a new exhibition shines a light on other artists who captured the city at its most dynamic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Adam Pynacker's 'Landscape with Sportsmen and Game' (1665). Picture: Dulwich Picture GalleryAdam Pynacker's 'Landscape with Sportsmen and Game' (1665). Picture: Dulwich Picture Gallery

A city in the right place at the right time, mid-17th-century Amsterdam was a honeypot for Dutch artists. Buying pictures, even for a modest home and on a modest income, was in fashion, and the city and surroundings supplied not only a market, but subject matter too.

Tastes change, however, and a century later few would look twice at the landscapes, city views and coastal scenes on display in houses that were austere by modern standards. The big names, notably Rembrandt, never went out of style, but many of his contemporaries fell into obscurity, even in their own lifetimes. Today the quality of the best work from this prolific period is once more recognised, but few gilded periods in art come to such an abrupt end.

Everyone has dreadful years. In Amsterdam 1672 was dubbed het rampjaar, the disaster year, the city's prosperity rocked by war with France. Until this moment, business had been booming.

Strategically placed at a crossroads between north, south, east and west, the city cleaned up, stockpiling and trading in spices, wood and grain, and moving valuable cargo around at speed on a constantly augmented canal network.

Jacob van Ruisdael's 'Landscape with Windmills near Haarlem' (1655). Picture: Dulwich Picture GalleryJacob van Ruisdael's 'Landscape with Windmills near Haarlem' (1655). Picture: Dulwich Picture Gallery

Merchants lived in the heart of commercial district, rather than in country piles, and their fine houses needed ornamenting too.

At Dulwich Picture Gallery, which has an exceptional holding of Golden Age paintings, the exhibition Artists in Amsterdam focuses on six painters who each developed a speciality in a crowded market. Drawing largely on its own collection, acquired in the 18th century when these artists were affordable, it tells  the story of Amsterdam through the  eyes of these painters.

The largest and most flamboyant work, Landscape with Sportsmen and Game (1665), by Adam Pynacker (1622-73), is a rural fantasy, with satisfied, reclining figures, sinewy dogs and lush vegetation. But it also tells the story of the artist himself.

It was painted on this confidently expansive scale because it was commissioned, probably by a governor of the thriving Dutch East India Company, for his own grand residence. Pynacker, from a wealthy background himself and well-connected, is thought to have decorated whole rooms with works on this scale. But Pynacker was not merely a society painter. He travelled widely, partly in relation to his father's lucrative wine business, and absorbed the art of other European countries.

Jan van der Heyden's 'A Garden in a City' (1660). Picture: Dulwich Picture GalleryJan van der Heyden's 'A Garden in a City' (1660). Picture: Dulwich Picture Gallery

The split oak on the left probably influenced Gainsborough, who also favoured a ruptured tree, says the show's curator Helen Hillyard.

Towards the end of his career, the celebrated English portraitist would sigh that he longed just to paint landscapes.

Startling blue foliage in the foreground of Pynacker's arcadian scene demonstrates the challenge for artists working in oils: he was not to know at the time that the yellow in his fat, blended green leaves was a fugitive pigment that would fade with time, leaving only the blue behind.

Paintings on this scale would have hung in the imposing Trippenhuis on Kloveniersburgwal, built for arms dealers Louis and Hendrick Tripp. Today it is the seat of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, and was at one time home to Rembrandt's Night Watch, now in the Rijksmuseum.

Willem van de Velde II's 'A Brisk Breeze' (1665). Picture: Dulwich Picture GalleryWillem van de Velde II's 'A Brisk Breeze' (1665). Picture: Dulwich Picture Gallery

You may also want to watch:

With his romanticised view of this neo-classical house and its more vernacular neighbours in View of Amsterdam (1675), Gerrit Berckheyde (1638-98) was working in his own niche, cityscape.

Proud citizens valued such flattering portraits of Amsterdam's most sought-after addresses, including those thoroughfares that today throng with tourists, such as Herengracht, with its imposing townhouses.

Berckheyde gave his cityscapes an Italianate glow, and cheerfully omits from his compositions the housebuilding and canal work that would have been ongoing in this boom time.

Willem van de Velde II's 'A Calm' (1663). Picture: Dulwich Picture GalleryWillem van de Velde II's 'A Calm' (1663). Picture: Dulwich Picture Gallery

Similarly inventive is the landscape painter Jacob van Ruisdael (1629-82), a precursor of Turner, who admired him, with his ambitious travels across the most dramatic scenery of the continent and his pioneering depictions of nature at its most rugged and forceful. The torrent in Ruisdael's Waterfall, painted in the 1670s, powers towards us like a machine.

Landscape with Windmills near Haarlem (1655) satisfies our desire for national tropes. But the picture also records one source of Amsterdam's wealth, cheap power - wealth from which artists were benefitting as they made brisk sales.

Most were painting speculatively, rather than to commission, which accounts for the preponderance of small canvases that would not break the bank for either artist or buyer.

Meindert Hobbema (1638-1709) was apprenticed to Ruisdael, and paints in his master's style. Some of his work may even, over the years, have been passed off as Ruisdael's. But in common with many artists, when the bottom fell out of the market, he changed direction, and went into the wine trade.

Perhaps the most prodigious polymath in this brief, rich seam of artists and Amsterdammers was Jan van der Heyden (1637-1712). An accomplished engineer, he devised a much-needed firefighting system for Amsterdam, as well as street lighting.

In his painting days, like Berckheyde he specialised in urban views, sometimes fancifully juxtaposing ideal buildings and landscape as in A Garden in a City (c1660). Figures were not his strong point, and in common with others, he copied little men and women from a pattern book by the masterly Adriaen van de Velde.

From a dynasty of artists, van de Velde had not followed in the family tradition of marine painting but made a speciality of human figures and animals, sometimes co-working with another artist, a not uncommon practice.

The death at 35 of Adriaen van de  Velde in the disaster year of 1672, the  loss of local patronage as fortunes fell, and the prospect of a new, untapped market in Britain combined to send his father and brother, Willem van de Velde the Elder and the Younger, to London.

Seafaring vessels and a change in the weather were their stock in trade. From Willem van de Velde II (1633-1707), a serene and static cluster of boats on flat water in A Calm (1663) or an explosion of sails and breaking waves as the wind gets up in A Brisk Breeze (c1665).

Why not check your mood, and take your pick?

- Unlocking Paintings: Artists in Amsterdam is at the Dulwich Picture Gallery, London (dulwichpicturegallery.org.uk; 020 8693 5254), until January 12.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The artist's who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

The cobbled Mermaid Street in Rye, East Sussex, where Gavin Esler witnessed the normalisation of lying. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Rees-Mogg accuses Bercow of damaging the standing of parliament to 'its lowest point'

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Johns Bercow has lowered the reputation of parliament. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Opposition leaders to discuss forcing earlier extension of Article 50

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Big: The Musical

Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre . Photograph: Alastair Muir.

Salt Lake City - the home of hymns and muse for the Beach Boys

UNIQUE: The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform in Salt Lake City. Photo: Getty Images

The outsider who found a home on British screens

Herbert Lom In 'King Solomon's Mines'. Photo: Cannon Group/Getty Images

Withnail and Brexit: Why the cult classic is the perfect movie for our troubled times

English actor Paul McGann and South African actor Richard E. Grant on the set of Withnail & I, directed by Bruce Robinson. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Most Read

This presenter just had the perfect introduction for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings’ pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

This is the person that could lead a government of national unity

British politician, John Bercow MP, speaker of the House of Commons poses for a portrait inside the House of Commons. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

‘Ireland owes this country nothing’ - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy