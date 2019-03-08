Video

Dumped Brexit Party candidate concerned about 'lost' £100 entry fee

The dropped Brexit Party candidate told James O'Brien: "It appears that I've been stood down without actually having any advanced notice." Photo: LBC / PA Archant

An ex-Brexit Party candidate who was dropped from his position said he is concerned about his £100 entry fee paid to be considered as a candidate.

Calling into James O'Brien's morning show on Monday shortly after Nigel Farage announced that the Brexit Party would not be standing candidates in constituencies currently held by Conservatives, a former candidate from Pendle said he was frustrated.

He told LBC: "It appears that I've been stood down without actually having any advanced notice.

"I feel sympathy for the Brexit supporters in my constituency who have been inundating me with phone calls and emails in the last hour with fury that they have been denied the opportunity to vote out our incumbent Tory MP who is only clinging on to a very small majority."

James asked if the candidate, whose name is Tim, would be requesting back the £100 he paid to the Brexit Party to consider being a candidate - something the candidate admitted he would consider.

James O'Brien said: "There's 3,000 of you I think [who paid £100 to be considered as a candidate].

"You were one of the very few to not only get through the process but to also get what you consider to be a winnable seat."

The candidate admitted he would consider requesting a refund, but added: "My main concern isn't my £100. It's that the constituents here don't have the opportunity to vote for a clean Brexit, but rather being saddled with the soft Brexit of Boris Johnson."