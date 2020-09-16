Video

Brexit Party politician hints at launching new political party with Laurence Fox

Laurence Fox on Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A former Brexit Party politician has hinted at launching a new political party with British actor Laurence Fox.

Martin Daubney, the former MEP for the West Midlands, suggested there was a “gaping chasm” for a new political movement in Britain.

Discussing the idea on his talkshow Unlocked, Daubney - a former ally ofNigel Farage - said there was a ‘real need’ for a political party to challenge the Black Lives Matter movement and other “woke” campaigns.

“People are rallying together and my phone is going mad about what’s happening,” he tells Fox, asking: “Are we going to get organised? Is it time for something new?”

“Definitely,” Fox staunchly replies. “I think there’s a big tranche of the population that are genuinely diverse who do feel disenfranchised and would like someone to hold Boris Johnson to the fire.”

Fox added there would be a “restorative” element to the movement. “I can’t remember who said it but there’s a saying about how easy it is to tear something down and just how hard it is to build it up again and until someone can provide us with a good reason to tear this good and wonderful country apart, we have to get organised and see what we’ll do. We have plans.”

“Watch that space!” he said.

The duo then criticised the prime minister’s latest coronavirus restrictions. On the rule of six, Fox told viewers it would be “quite funny” if everyone got together in groups of seven and had a pint. Daubney, on the other hand, dubbed the response as “Covid-1984”.

In the 40-odd-minute interview, Daubney and Fox discussed a range of topics, not least the controversy surrounding the tune Land of Hope and Glory and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fox’s frustration percolated through when they begun discussing reading material that are available in airports.

“It’s all about race and you’re like, ‘I just want a Frederick Forsyth novel to go on holiday’. I want Andy McNab, Chris Ryan, Frederick Forsyth. And it’s like, race, black, white, colour. No-one else has got a shot,” he said.

Fox became a figurehead for the anti-woke movement after a controversial appearance on Question Time, when he branded an audience member a “racist” after she suggested he was a “privileged white male” for criticising Meghan Markle