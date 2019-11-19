Latest The New European

DUP rules out supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament

PUBLISHED: 16:16 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 19 November 2019

DUP's leader Arlene Foster with Nigel Dodds. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

DUP's leader Arlene Foster with Nigel Dodds. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

PA Wire/PA Images

The DUP's leader Arlene Foster has made clear her party would not support Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

At the launch of a policy document in Belfast claimed that Corbyn would be bad for the future of the Union.

At an event that highlighted how the £1 billion secured by the DUP as part of its confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives had been spent in Northern Ireland, Foster predicted that the votes of her party's MPs could again prove vital in deciding the make-up of the next government.

She insisted her party would not countenance a deal with Corbyn.

"A Jeremy Corbyn government would be bad for Northern Ireland and in a hung parliament we would not support him to be prime minister," she said.

The DUP leader rejected the suggestion that Corbyn might be a more attractive option than Boris Johnson, given the Labour leader wants to renegotiate the prime minister's Brexit deal - an agreement the DUP is strongly opposed to.

"We are very clear that we will not be supporting a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party in a government because we believe Jeremy Corbyn would not only be hugely detrimental to the United Kingdom in terms of the break-up of the United Kingdom, and we have heard the whole discussion around the Scottish independence referendum, and we would be very fearful for the economy of the United Kingdom and we would be very fearful for the defence of our United Kingdom on a global scale," she said.

"So there are many, many reasons why we couldn't in all consciousness (sic) support a Jeremy Corbyn-led administration."

At the launch of the DUP's policy plan titled Let's Get NI Moving Again, Foster urged unionists to come out in numbers to support her party's 17 candidates.

"The stakes could not be higher for Northern Ireland and its future direction," she said.

"That is why every vote in every part of Northern Ireland will be vital to shaping the future."

She added: "Make no mistake, elections matter.

"The outcome of this election across the United Kingdom is still uncertain. As we have proved over the last two years, our votes may well be crucial."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

DUP rules out supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament

DUP's leader Arlene Foster with Nigel Dodds. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Police launch investigation after Arron Banks says Twitter account hacked

The police are investigating claims that Arron Banks - a former UKIP donor and ally of Nigel Farage - had his Twitter account hacked. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

BBC to air new Brexit documentary looking at the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Laura Kuenssberg is interviewed by Boris Johnson. Photograph: BBC.

Study demonstrates newspapers' bias in favour of Tories during the election campaign

Researchers found it was the Labour party who were most overwhelmingly targeted with negative coverage, while particular publications almost exclusively reserved positive stories for the Conservatives. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Brexit Party under investigation for slow response on data requests

The Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Former Tory minister says Corbyn is more sincere than 'childlike' PM

The former Conservative minister for women, Anne Milton, has said Jeremy Corbyn is more sincere than Boris Johnson - who she compared to a child.

Brexit Party founder predicts it will win ZERO seats in the election

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

As the EU increases investment in Erasmus+, our future in the scheme looks less than certain

Judith Bunting MEP with young apprentices. Photograph: Judith Bunting.

Jo Swinson warns of 'fake news' after viral squirrel abuse story

Leader of the Lib Dems, Jo Swinson, on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

Commentator claims BBC executives think 'it's wrong to expose PM's lies'

A former Brexiteer and Conservative political commentator has claimed the media is to blame for letting Boris Johnson get away with deceit with such ease. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson set to dodge title of shortest-serving prime minister

Boris Johnson. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says he will force 'nuisance tenants' into tents and make them work

Tory candidate Lee Anderson said:

Leavers three times more likely to believe Prince Andrew on Epstein accusation

Just 6% of the country believes Prince Andrew's explanation in response to allegations that he slept with a 17-year-old girl at the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party candidate says he had milkshake thrown at him in election campaign

A Brexit Party candidate has had a milkshake thrown at him. Photograph: Twitter.

'A lie every day' - Radio caller slams ex-minister over PM's lies

A furious caller proved the Conservative's Damian Green wrong on Boris Johnson's

All the moments of Boris Johnson being booed, edited into one showreel

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC.

When are the election TV debates and who will be appearing on them?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

High court rules ITV leaders' debate can go ahead without Lib Dems or SNP

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Lib Dem candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

Ex-Tory minister makes 'substantial' donation to Lib Dem candidate

A former Conservative minister has made a “substantial”, undiscolsed donation to the Liberal Democrats - supporting Sam Gyimah in Kensington. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

More than half of public believe there should be no billionaires in the UK, polling finds

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Dominc Lipinski/PA Wire.

Leaders' TV debate could be cancelled if judges rule Lib Dems and SNP should be included

An advertising van showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, where the Liberal Democrat party are challenging ITV over the broadcaster's exclusion of their leader Jo Swinson from a televised debate. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Grassroots campaign aims to help the 'unheard third' to vote

A polling station for local council elections. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

'You'd need a heart of stone not to laugh': Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

BBC dismisses complaints that Have I Got News For You is biased against the Tories

This episode of Have I Got News For You received 140 complaints. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove accused of lying about EU citizens' NHS access

Michael Gove has been criticised for misrepresenting EU citizens' access to the NHS. Picture: BBC

Pro-Remain farmer who 'shocked' reporter delivers another anti-Brexit speech

John, the

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

Political parties are not offering an 'honest conversation' on Brexit, say business leaders

Business leaders at the Conferation of British Industry (CBI) called on all parties to have an honest conversation about Brexit. Picture: CBI

Arcuri says she was convinced PM was 'man of his word' as she addresses rumours

Jennifer Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a ‘charismatic’ person. Photo: BBc

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a 'binary choice' at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

'What's the point?': TV presenter criticises Jennifer Arcuri for tight-lipped interview

Jennifer Arcuri was surprised by Lorraine Kelly's intervention on ITV. Picture: ITV

Anti-Brexit youth campaigners announce split from People's Vote campaign

They can't decide - let us. People's Vote campaigners from Our Future Our Choice and For our Future's Sake outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Our Future Our Choice.

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker: the political footballer

Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-Remain rally rejecting Brexit. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The BBC's War Of The Worlds reboot has arrived at the right time

An illustration of Martians attacking from a 1906 edition of The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells.

Boris Johnson has cast me aside like a gremlin, Jennifer Arcuri claims

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Lib Dems send BBC legal letter saying leaders' debate needs a Remain voice

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lib Dems demand Tories launch independent inquiry into electoral fraud allegations

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

Most Read

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a ‘binary choice’ at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

Nigel Farage is trolled after telling Leavers ‘not to waste their vote’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

This woman just ‘perfectly’ summed up Britain’s global reputation right now

This elderly lady delivered a zinger put down of Brexit. Photograph: Sky News.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.