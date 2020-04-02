DUP politician says coronavirus a result of angering God over abortion

Pro Life and Pro Choice activists take part in a photocall in the grounds of Stormont Parliament, Belfast ahead of changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The coronavirus pandemic is a result of an ‘immoral and corrupt’ government legalising abortion in Northern Ireland and angering God, a DUP councillor has said.

John Carson represents Ballymena, Co Antrim, which was the former stronghold of ex-leader and Christian preacher the late Ian Paisley.

His party strongly opposed Westminster legislation liberalising the law surrounding terminations, but his latest comments were made in a personal capacity.

Carson said: “I said when abortion was legalised that our nation would be judged by God because of its departure from his word and the legalisation of the murder of the unborn child as well as same-sex marriage.

“I was laughed at and mocked by some but as I said at the time, they laughed at Noah until the rain started.

“You reap what you sow and our nation is now reaping the judgment of God because of an immoral and corrupt Government.

“It is time to repent and turn again to the God of our fathers.”

The DUP has distanced itself from the comments.

Earlier this week, a senior party member claimed Northern Ireland has introduced the most extreme abortion laws in Europe.

Westminster MPs passed provisions on terminations last year in the absence of the powersharing assembly.

The regulations will allow terminations on request for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to 24 weeks in the case of a risk of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or girl.

Abortion will also be available in cases of severe and fatal foetal anomalies, with no gestational limit.

Campaigners have claimed many barriers still exist to terminations after 12 weeks, and they have called for greater use of telemedicine to provide pills, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.