Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

The government's call for a general election on October 15th was partly intended to restrict the number of students who would vote, an aide has reportedly admitted.

The Times reports that the team behind Boris Johnson's election campaign having an early date would restrict the number of students registering to vote, with most not returning to study until the end of September.

According to the newspaper Number 10 believed if students remained registered at their home address it would be less of a threat to the Conservatives than if they register with their university address, as they are less inclined to vote.

Young people were credited with helping Labour to deny the Conservatives of a majority in the 2017 general election.

New figures reveal that more than one million people have registered to vote since Boris Johnson became prime minister, with 200,000 people alone signing up this week and nearly 100,000 signing up since the House of Commons vote on an election.

A majority of those applicants were aged 35 and under - with experts predicting more to register when an election date is agreed.

Polling has found that Boris Johnson's chances of winning a majority in a general election are greater if he holds an election before October 31st - rather than after when the Brexit Party could steal his votes.

- To register to vote visit the official government website.