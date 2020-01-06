Lib Dems to push for a public inquiry into the EU referendum and Brexit

The Liberal Democrats are to try to force a public inquiry into Brexit when MPs return to the House of Commons.

Acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said that there needed to be an investigation into the EU referendum and the Brexit result.

His party will table an amendment to the prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill calling for an inquiry within six months of the bill being passed.

Such an inquiry would look into David Cameron's decision to hold the referendum, the finances and conduct of politicians during the camapign, and the government's handling of the Article 50 process.

It would also look at the Tory government's handling of key Brexit matters including the government's refusal to hold a second referendum.

"Countless lies by our prime minister, others in the Tory Party and beyond, means questions must be asked about the result of the referendum in 2016.

"The past three years have only gone to show how much deceit was used during the campaign, as well as how determined the Conservative government is to hide the true impact of what they're trying to unleash.

"We must address the decisions made around the referendum, but also the shambolic approach taken by the Conservatives in the years since.

"To truly understand the events leading up to Brexit, there must be a public inquiry."

The Lib Dems will also try to make another push for a second Brexit referendum as part of the amendment process, but it will be made difficult with Boris Johnson's 80-strong majority.