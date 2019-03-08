Video

Sir Ed Davey: MPs defecting to Lib Dems must join 'on our terms'

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 June 2019

Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

© 2019 SOPA Images

Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Sir Ed Davey tells TIM WALKER how the party now leads the opposition to Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

As secretary of state for energy and climate change and a member of the privy council during the coalition years, Sir Ed Davey sat on the national security council. "We met each week and the heads of MI5, MI6, GCHQ and the chief of the defence staff attended, and all I can say that is when I began to seriously worry about Russia," he tells me, in his quiet, understated way.

"I attended G7 energy minister meetings as well as the EU ministerial gatherings, following the Russian aggression in the Crimea and Ukraine, and it became obvious to me that, for Putin and his kleptocrats, dividing Europe was an objective, and there  was lot for Russia to gain from unleashing the forces of populism both here and abroad."

As prime minister, David Cameron chaired the meetings and Davey was bemused to see how convivial the relationship had been between the Russians and the Tories before the annexation of the Crimea in the spring of 2014. "In those early days, Cameron had wanted ROSATOM - the Russian state nuclear energy corporation - to be allowed access to the UK domestic nuclear power market, after he'd had a chat with his old mate Vlad. As secretary of state, I emphatically did not, and I made sure it did not happen.

"Later, a company invested in the energy sector that was set up by a Russian business magnate with close links to the Kremlin, made a determined attempt to buy oil and gas assets in the North Sea. I recognised this was undesirable, not least because it would have put production at risk after the US sanctions imposed post-Crimea. I used powers no secretary of state had ever used before to see them off - and let's just say I didn't always feel I had what I would have considered to be a normal level of support from other parts of the government."

The affable 53-year-old MP is talking to me in his modest Westminster office where a few pictures of his wife Emily and their children adorn the walls. It's a place of frenetic activity as he's contesting the leadership of the resurgent Liberal Democrats against Jo Swinson, the 39-year-old MP for East Dunbartonshire.

It's hard not to think that, if this were any other party, Davey's experience and grasp of a range of complex issues would make him a shoo-in, but, his party being the Lib Dems, I suggest he has an obvious disadvantage.

"If you mean that some members might vote for Jo only because she is a woman, then I am sure that would annoy her more than anyone. These are exceptionally challenging times and we both want the Lib Dems to get the best leader it can. I ask members to look at our records and what we propose to do. I have fought all my life for real gender equality and diversity and be in no doubt that will continue to be a priority if I am elected leader of the party."

Friends of mine on both the Tory and Labour benches used to tell me there was no Lib Dem that seemed quite as confident wielding power during the coalition years as Davey and it's telling how, when I inquire about, for instance, the horror of leaving the EU on WTO terms, he starts to talk about Pascal Lamy, the organisation's director general during those years, who he met during a WTO ministerial round in Geneva. Davey seems to know absolutely everyone.

For all his contacts, Davey is under no illusion about the magnitude of the task ahead for the next leader of his party. "The EU elections show that the tectonic plates have shifted and we are now the real opposition, leading the 'Stop Brexit' campaign. Before the year is out, it will almost certainly be necessary to negotiate with Tory and Labour MPs - possibly in large numbers - about the terms on which they join us. Clearly things will come to a head very soon for a lot of them with Brexit.

"I will be happy to welcome all those MPs who are willing to sign up to our liberal values, but they will have to accept that, while anything will be possible for them in our party, it will remain our party.

"This leadership election will decide the leader we will have for the foreseeable future, and I see no reason to change our name, nor form any strategic pacts with other Remain-supporting parties, as we have only got to where we are now by being who we are and true to what we believe in."

With the iniquities of the first-past-the-post voting system, he says he sees no merit in doing any kind of deal with the Greens. "I have great admiration for Caroline Lucas and I am happy to work with her on issues such as the People's Vote, but the Greens are weak in Westminster and their position on Brexit is not entirely solid even now, with Baroness Jenny Jones, their spokesperson in the Lords, vociferously in favour of leaving. Historically, the Greens have been very hostile to the EU.

"I was an environmentalist before I went into politics and I would have joined the Greens if I hadn't seen from the start that their environmental policies were never going to work. They take the same view as Corbyn, that industries need to be taken back into state control, whereas the way to effect real change is to make the markets our servants.

"As secretary of state, I managed to quadruple our use of renewable energy, make Britain the leader in offshore wind and dramatically cut the cost of renewable power through new competitive auctions, so green power is now more competitive than fossil fuels. The best way forward has to be carbon-free capitalism."

Davey was riled when he appeared on Newsnight last week with endless questions about a possible pact with Labour because he felt it showed the BBC had failed to grasp the new political realities, after the Lib Dems' massive gains in the EU elections.

"I quote to them the words of the late Freddie Mercury: 'we are the champions'. Given the exasperation people now feel about Brexit, I see our position becoming stronger and stronger. I genuinely don't see that a coalition will be necessary for us to achieve power. There is no way, in any case, we could come to any kind of agreement with Labour, given Corbyn's position not just on Brexit but also his economic policies, let alone a more right- wing Tory party, in its current Brexit state."

Davey is pushing the BBC to give his party coverage commensurate with its popularity and he wants them to broadcast a leaders' debate between himself and Swinson.

Davey has a wealth of ideas about what to do to tackle the inequalities that caused Brexit to happen in the first place, but his immediate priority as leader of his party would of course be to stop a disastrous no-deal in parliament, as Labour has been attempting this week.

"I am looking closely at the idea of using what is called a humble address to the Queen - a parliamentary procedure by which the Commons petitions the monarch, and by extension the government, to, in this case, require the prime minister to revoke Article 50.

"That would stymie their appalling plan to push through no-deal by proroguing parliament which would turn us into a tinpot dictatorship."

Davey adds: "What our party and our country needs now is a skilled negotiator and strategist who can above all things lead.

"That individual needs to get the bigger picture, to be able to bring a  wide range of people together and be  able to work with them and to make  sure from the outset our party is accorded the respect due to it as the party of opposition - and that includes the BBC in terms of airtime.

Above all things, he or she needs to recognise that it is the heart and soul of this country that is now at stake."

- NEXT WEEK: Tim Walker meets Jo Swinson, the other candidate in the Lib Dem leadership race

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Sir Ed Davey: MPs defecting to Lib Dems must join 'on our terms'

Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Balkan lessons for Brexit Britain

Heart of tourism: the Croatian town of split. Picture: Getty Images

Boris Johnson on the 'contempt' of leaders becoming PM without a general election

Boris Johnson (right) in 2007, when he wrote about the

Sajid Javid baffled by Trump state banquet snub

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rory Bremner treats Twitter to a pitch-perfect Boris Johnson impression

Rory Bremner has tweeted a pitch-perfect impression of Boris Johnson's leadership bid. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

BREX FACTOR: Why is Labour man Barry Gardiner never off TV?

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner on the Andrew Marr show. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. Elections are being held in 248 councils across England and Northern Ireland today. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The lines separating the list of Number 10 hopefuls

Michael Gove, the

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP says he 'made a mistake' in not voting for Theresa May's Brexit deal

Gareth Snell in Stoke-on-Trent Central. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson accused of 'Trumpian tactics' as he kicks off leadership bid

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. Photograph:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs reject calls to 'take back control' of agenda to halt no-deal Brexit

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: German silent film actress Brigitte Helm, 1906-1996

Brigitte Helm studies herself in the German silent film 'The Burning Mill'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Labour MP 'genuinely wondering' if the party can survive Brexit

Lisa Nandy MP said she 'genuinaly wondered' if the Labour Party can survive Brexit in a frank radio interview. Picture: BBC 5 Live

PMQs review: Theresa May welcomes the unicorns

Theresa May welcoming the unicorns during prime minister's questions. Picture: Parliament TV

Northern leaders must demand a People's Vote to secure the region's future

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Roger Casement: BENJAMIN IVRY on the enigma who went from imperialist to revolutionary

Picture shows Sir Roger Casement, British Consular Agent and Irish rebel patriot, who was hanged as a traitor. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Politics professor debunks poll with the runaway Boris Johnson lead

Conservative MP Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on the day he launches his leadership campaign. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Europe on the brink: The spellbinding film that shows a continent slipping into an abyss

Vlad Ivanov as Oskar Brill. Photo: Laookon Filmgroup

Brexit Party MEP mocked for appearing to claim that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

No, really. You can't renegotiate May's Brexit deal, EU leaders tell Tory hopefuls

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has stated there will be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Labour in Commons push to make vote against a no-deal Brexit binding

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Car industry is 'crystal clear' with government about no-deal Brexit impact, says minister

The car industry has made plain its feelings about a no-deal Breixt. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Channel 4 News blames 'Brexit fatigue' for fall in viewers

Channel 4 headquarters. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

MITCH BENN: What Blake's 7 taught me about politics

Actor Paul Darrow in a scene from the television show Blake's 7. Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Gyimah: Tory leader will be a 'do-nothing PM' unless they face realities of Brexit

Former Tory leadership candidate Sam Gyimah. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brexit contributes to 'huge shortages' of NHS and social care staff: new report

Public services are facing massive Brexit-related recruitment gaps as organisations such as the NHS struggle to replace EU workers leaving the UK, says a new report. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Sturgeon brands the Tory leadership contest a 'horror show'

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis, are driven past the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Brexit 'already causing serious and lasting damage to our economy' as it contracts by 0.4%

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt's abortion views 'a poor way to show leadership', say campaigners

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he would like to reduce the abortion time limit to 12 weeks. Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

How Uzbekistan became one of the world's most remote and alluring countries

SILK ROAD: Watchtower of the Koukhna Ark in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Photo: Getty Images

Did the European elections spell the demise of the UK's two-party system?

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Tim Walker on Matthew Broderick's failure to launch in The Starry Messenger

Matthew Broderick and Rosalind Eleanor are 'perplexing' in The Starry Messenger, says Tim Walker; Photo: Marc Brenner

The far-right's useful idiot: How Trump's attention seeking masks a reshaping of America

US President Donald Trump, pictured during an interviewe with Piers Morgan. Photo: Piers Morgan/Twitter

Brexit's Agent Orange: The lessons for Boris Johnson from the master of mayhem

Michael White says Boris Johnson is learning from Brexit's Agent Orange. Image: Martin Rowson/@MartinRowson

How many Tory leadership candidates can the British public name?

We asked the British public to name the MPs in the Tory leadership contest. (Photograph: TNE)

Most Read

Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Lorriane Kelly is asked about Esther McVey. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Viral 90-second rant nails exactly how our politicians ignore Brexit reality

Rafael Behr's answer on BBC Politics Live has gone viral, outlining in just 90 seconds how politicians are ignoring Brexit reality. Picture: BBC

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy