Social media, dogs and even a guinea pig: The trend of pets at polling stations

A dog waits for its owner to vote in the General Election 2019 outside a polling station in Reading. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Liberal Democrat Ed Davey has taken the family guinea pig to the voting booth.

Liberal Democrat Ed Davey took his guinea pig to the polling station. Picture: Ed Davey via Twitter Liberal Democrat Ed Davey took his guinea pig to the polling station. Picture: Ed Davey via Twitter

The deputy leader, standing in Kingston and Surbiton, took the family pet, named Carrot, as he did not have a dog to pose with to get involved with the #dogsatpollingstations hashtag which has been trending on social media today.

On Twitter he said: "Sadly no #dogsatpollingstations from me, but my family wanted Carrot the Guinea Pig to be involved... #GE2019"

It came as dogs at polling stations were out in force with voters taking their canine friends to join in the democratic process.

The #dogsatpollingstations hashtag has been an increasingly prominent feature of elections as people go to social media to add a touch of light relief.

Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71 — Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019

Some of the electorate put a festive spin on the four-legged tradition.

Pete Way put a string of Christmas lights on his dog, Buster, when he went to cast his vote in Wantage, Oxfordshire.

And Esyllt Sears' dog, Twm, sported a Christmas tree hat as he turned up to a polling station in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog, Dilyn, after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election at Methodist Central Hall, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog, Dilyn, after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election at Methodist Central Hall, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ms Sears said: "Twm's been accompanying me to polling stations before #DogsAtPollingStations was even a thing.

"He hates dressing up, and the rain, and waiting for me to vote, and I think his face in this photo reflects how many of us feel this morning ... having to think about politics when all we really want to do is stay indoors and eat mince pies."

Boris Johnson joined in with the trend, taking pet dog Dilyn with him when he cast his vote at Methodist Central Hall in the Cities of London and Westminster constituency.

And London mayor Sadiq Khan had his dog, Luna, in tow as he turned up to vote.

In a video posted to Twitter he said: "My name is Sadiq Khan, I'm the Mayor of London. I'm here with Luna, we're voting - make sure you do."

There was a strong canine turnout in Dulwich Village in south-east London, where a picture posted to Twitter by Kate Turner showed eight dogs waiting outside one polling station.