Calls for Farage to be investigated after appearing to break quarantine rules

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage sips a pint in a pub. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

There are calls for the police to investigate Brexiteer Nigel Farage after allegedly breaking quarantine rules.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The chief constable of the Kent constabulary has been asked whether the Brexit Party leader had contravened coronavirus guidelines after Farage tweeted from a bar when his local reopened on Saturday.

Farage insisted he had been back from a trip to the US for two weeks and had tested negative for Covid-19.

But acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey wrote to chief constable Alan Pughsley, stating: “I write out of concern that one of your local residents may have broken quarantine rules regarding international travel and is putting lives at risk with a wilful disregard for scientific and medical advice.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“Today (July 4 2020), Nigel Farage posted at 12.23pm on Twitter from a Kent pub declaring ‘12 o’clock, first customer in. Love it.’

“Previously, on June 20 2020, Mr Farage posted on Twitter from the United States a photograph of himself with the tweet: ‘In the USA, only twenty four hours from Tulsa’.

“It has been widely reported in the media that Mr Farage was attending a rally held in Tulsa, Oklahoma by President Trump on June 20 2020, and he was pictured there.

You may also want to watch:

“At the rally there was scant regard for the safety of those attending or indeed for those who they may contact afterwards.

“Regardless of whether Mr Farage should have been in the United States supporting President Trump or not, the dates from his posts on Twitter and the photographs of him at the rally suggest that he may be disregarding the quarantine rules that the Home Secretary has put in place.

“Those rules require 14 full days of isolation for anyone returning to the UK from overseas, but Mr Farage was pictured in the USA on the evening of June 20, which suggests he should have been at home in quarantine when he was in the pub.

“I write to ask you to immediately investigate this issue, establish the timeline of events for Mr Farage’s return to the UK and establish whether Mr Farage was in breach of his quarantine.

“It is vital that lives are not put at risk by breaches of quarantine.”

Farage tweeted: “To all those screaming and shouting about me going to the pub…. I have been back from the USA for 2 weeks and I have been tested — the result was negative. Sorry to disappoint you. Cheers!”