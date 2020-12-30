Ed Davey: 2020 is 'huge opportunity' for Lib Dems despite election result

Sir Ed Davey has said that 2020 presents a 'huge opportunity' for the Lib Dems. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Ed Davey has said that he hopes the result of the general election will present a "huge opportunity" for the Liberal Democrats in the upcoming year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The acting leader of the party made the comments in a new year's message pledging to go beyond opposing Brexit and to "shake up the system" by tackling social injustice, create opportunity and act on climate change.

The Lib Dems won 11 seats in an election Davey called "deeply depressing".

Jo Swinson stood down as leader after losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire to the SNP.

In his message, former minister Sir Ed said: "Last December's election was, on several levels, deeply depressing.

"But flip it over. There's actually a huge opportunity here for us, the Liberal Democrats.

"Of course, we've a job to do, continuing to oppose Brexit, to remain Britain's leading pro-European, internationalist party.

"Yet that's never been our sole purpose, has it? Liberalism is so much more.

"We've always been a party determined to shake up the system - socially, economically, politically, environmentally.

"We know Liberal Democrats care passionately about tackling social injustice, creating opportunity, beating climate change.

"The question for 2020 is can we show all that to the rest of the UK - our full Liberal purpose?"

Sir Ed said that his new year's resolution will see him working "harder than ever" surgeries to help his constituents with their problems.

"If that sounds like old-fashioned, grassroots, community politics, you're hearing me," he said, urging others to join him.

You may also want to watch: