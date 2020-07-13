Ed Davey says he is ‘anti-Conservative’ and will work with Keir Starmer to oust Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 10:44 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 13 July 2020

Ed Davey, interim leader of the Lib Dems. Photograph: House of Commons.

Ed Davey, interim leader of the Lib Dems. Photograph: House of Commons.

Archant

Ed Davey has said that the Tories are now too ‘right-wing’ to work with at the next election, and has insisted that the Lib Dems must now work tactically with Keir Starmer’s Labour to defeat Boris Johnson.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Davey has said he had ‘anti-Conservative’ values, and would refuse to work with the Tories even if they win in 2024.

He told Business Insider: “They’re far too right-wing and I don’t want anything to do with them.”

The interim Lib Dem leader, hoping to take the permanent position, accepted that there was “animosity” towards his party as a result of the coalition, but he has rejected doing any deals with the Tories in the future.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m an anti-Conservative politician and I’ve fought them all of my life. I wouldn’t ask Liberal Democrats to agree to any arrangement with the Conservative party.”

But despite ruling out a “formal pact” with Labour, he envisaged his party encouraging Lib Dem voters to back Keir Starmer’s party in key seats.

“It’s in their interest for us to beat the Tories and we can beat them in a whole range of seats. We are second to the Conservatives in 80. Starmer will know that he needs us to beat the Tories. Why would he have a go at us?

“He’s a smart guy. He’s really smart.”

He added: “The right-wing got its act together on tactical voting at the last election while the centre-left, progressive parties just messed it up. If we can reverse that, we can defeat the Tories — and that’s what I’m about.”

Davey pointed out “that’s what happened with [Paddy] Ashdown and Tony Blair.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government’s new £93m Brexit campaign will be ineffective, warn campaigners

A campaign billboard in Newcastle ahead of the Brexit transition period end; Cabinet Office/PA Wire

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Plot twist: The complicated world of Chinese cinema

A scene from 'A Touch of Sin'. Picture: Berlin Film Festival

Pilgrims and progressives: The story of the Mayflower voyage

'The Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor' by William Halsall. Picture: Getty Images

How French president Macron looks to rediscover his mojo

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after voting in the municipal elections of Pas-de-Calais. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

BONNIE GREER: How the coronavirus will reshape our society

Plague Times: Michel Serre's 'The Plague in Marseilles' (1721). Picture: Getty Images

Downing Street asked to explain why ministers are avoiding face coverings in public

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (left) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

John Bercow on the closest Labour has had to Winston Churchill leadership

Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

WILL SELF: Only coffee culture can restart our economy

A coffee stall at a street market. Photograph: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

How being ‘quite wrong’ can have a different meaning to Americans

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Boris Johnson’s far-from superhuman response to the coronavirus

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

German minister thanks Boris Johnson for promoting coronavirus tracing app after he tried to trash it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London. Photograph: Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

MITCH BENN: How lockdown has wreaked havoc with our sense of time

David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in science-fiction series 'Sapphire & Steel' (1980). Picture: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Susannah York

Actress Susannah York as Grace Monckton in the film 'Sands of the Kalahari', 1965. Picture: Getty Images

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s PMQs’ stunt backfires after he asked public for questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown. Photograph: PA Video.

Don’t pin all of your Brexit hopes on Germany

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch’s new ‘sensitive’ radio station gives Boris Johnson an easy ride

Rupert Murdoch's new radio station, Times Radio, has been

Why Arron Banks’ plan to target Jacinda Ardern is not going to plan

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (right) with Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Labour’s clash with Corbynism has barely begun

James Ball says Labour's clash with Corbynism is only just beginning. Picture: PA

Chancellor’s measures to boost hospitality industry questioned by IFS

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

GLEN O’HARA: Why ‘woke’ has become a meaningless boo word

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones in Netflix comedy-drama, The Politician (2020). Picture Netflix

Liz Truss warns of ‘real world consequences’ over post-Brexit border policy in explosive leaked letter

Liz Truss warned senior Tory ministers that they could face a challenge from the WTO over No 10's Brexit border policy plans; Victoria Jones

ANDREW ADONIS: David Starkey continues spouting imperial delusions

Andrew Adonis has condemned historian David Starkey's

Northern Ireland secretary accused of dodging scrutiny committee examining post-Brexit arrangements

Northern Ireland secretaey Brandon Lewis in front of Downing Street; Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Hospital in Boris Johnson’s constituency forced to close after being hit with wave of coronavirus cases

Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge is only allowing 'walk in' emergency admissions; Google Street View

Liam Fox becomes Boris Johnson’s candidate to lead World Trade Organisation

Boris Johnson (left) outlines a vision for Brexit watched by former Defence Secretary Dr Liam Fox. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

EU open to Scotland joining bloc but ‘very reluctant’ to let rest of UK back in

The Saltire and European flag fly outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of hypocrisy over jobs agenda after outsourcing blue passport production to Poland

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. House of Commons/PA Wire

PMQs: Boris Johnson slammed by Keir Starmer for refusing to apologise over care home comments

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor.

Children’s minister accused of stoking ‘ideological war’ over free school meal voucher comments

Children's minister and Tory MP Vicky Ford; Richard Townshend

‘You’re not a Brexiteer’: Tories sideline Labour peer from WTO race because of pro-EU views

Lord Mandelson (L) has been ruled out of the race to become the next WTO chief, leaving former international trade secretary Liam Fox as the UK's sole nominee; Getty Images, PA

Jean Moulin: The unlikely national hero who united France’s Nazi resistance

Jean Moulin (1899-1943), member of the French Resistance during World War II. In 1939. Coloured photograph. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: London’s jazz scene scores its divisions and its unity

Hundreds of parents and children gathered at Well Street Common on Jne 6 to protest the killing of George Floyd and systemic racism. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Tory MP sent on £8,000 Saudi-funded trip becomes head of UK arms committee

Mark Garnier (L) during the naming ceremony for GREAT Britain at Albert Docks; Tim Goode/PA Wire

Chief Brexit negotiators to dine on fish as they discuss trade deal at Downing Street

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost pose for a photograph in March (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

EU receives UK request to build border posts in Northern Ireland as part of post-Brexit arrangements

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port; Niall Carson

Most Read

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

Read the full leaked letter from Liz Truss slamming the government’s Brexit plans

Liz Truss in Sydney. Photograph: Twitter.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: True patriotism is calling Boris Johnson out for what he is

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Former deputy PM criticises Boris Johnson for pursuing Brexit as the economy struggles

Lord Heseltine speaks to Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.