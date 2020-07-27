POLL: Who gets your backing in the Lib Dem leadership election?
Polls have opened in the Lib Dem leadership election for party members to have their say on their next leader, but who would get your backing in the contest?
Layla Moran has been seen as a break from the coalition years which Jo Swinson was unable to shake off at the last election, but former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable suggested that her vision is too similar to the radical one that was rejected by the electorate under Jeremy Corbyn.
Ed Davey, meanwhile, has said that he would not work with the Tories in any circumstances at the next election, a rejection of MP Wera Hobhouse’s suggestion that he is a Tory at heart.
Both recognise that they need to work with other parties to defeat Boris Johnson at the ballot box in 2024.
But which will get your vote? Have your say in our poll.
