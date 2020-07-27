Poll

POLL: Who gets your backing in the Lib Dem leadership election?

Lib Dem leadership contenders Ed Davey and Layla Moran. Photograph: PA/Archant. Archant

Polls have opened in the Lib Dem leadership election for party members to have their say on their next leader, but who would get your backing in the contest?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Layla Moran has been seen as a break from the coalition years which Jo Swinson was unable to shake off at the last election, but former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable suggested that her vision is too similar to the radical one that was rejected by the electorate under Jeremy Corbyn.

Ed Davey, meanwhile, has said that he would not work with the Tories in any circumstances at the next election, a rejection of MP Wera Hobhouse’s suggestion that he is a Tory at heart.

Both recognise that they need to work with other parties to defeat Boris Johnson at the ballot box in 2024.

But which will get your vote? Have your say in our poll.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.